Kansan crowned National Hereford Queen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emily Meinhardt, Marysville, Kan., was crowned as the 2017-18 National Hereford Queen during the 2017 American Royal National Hereford Show in Kansas City Oct. 29.

Meinhardt will spend the next year in her new role as the face of the Hereford breed and an agriculture advocate setting a positive example for young women.

"I'm so excited to start my journey as the National Hereford Queen," Meinhardt said. "Though I have only been involved with the program for three years, I have always looked up to the queens as role-models and I hope I can do that for someone else."

Meinhardt competed against 10 other young women from across the U.S. for the title. The National Hereford Queen program is managed by the National Hereford Women. Queen candidates are evaluated on their involvement with and knowledge of the Hereford breed, behavior, attitude, appearance and interaction with producers, as well as their résumés and interviews. Judges look for a responsible, well-rounded young lady who is willing to spend an entire year traveling across the country to represent the Hereford breed to her best ability.

First runner-up honors went to Melanie Fishel, Kernersville, N.C., Kira Sayre, Arenzville, Ill., was named second runner-up and Lillie Blissard, Water Valley, Miss., was selected as Miss Congeniality.

Meinhardt is the 20-year-old daughter of Bryndon and Julie Meinhardt and is a junior at Kansas State University. At K-State she is studying agricultural communications and journalism with minors in animal science and industry and leadership studies. As a three-year member of her state association and the NJHA, she has been competitive in the showring and in the photography contest and has participated in the queen's tea.