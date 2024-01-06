Kansan recognized with Angus Ambassador award

Anne Lampe was awarded the Angus Ambassador Award at 2023 Angus Convention. Pictured from left are Kelsey Theis, 2023 Miss American Angus; Anne Lampe; and Mark McCully, American Angus Association CEO. Photo courtesy American Angus Association

Lampe

Anne Lampe’s enthusiasm for the Angus breed isn’t short-lived or something trendy.

As she puts it, “It’s my life.”

From her family and friends to work and volunteer time, the Scott City, Kan., woman devotes her time to all things Angus. Lampe’s family are active American Angus Association members and she’s a devoted American Angus Auxiliary member. She’s also the Kansas Angus Association manager.

All of those qualities came together as Lampe received the inaugural Angus Ambassador award at the 2023 American Angus Association Awards Reception and Dinner in Orlando, Fla. The recognition was created to honor someone who goes above and beyond to promote or aid Angus efforts and broaden the breed’s influence in the beef industry.

“The Angus Family encompasses so many people who live and breathe the breed,” said Mark McCully, association chief executive officer. “But Anne exemplifies Angus in everything she does.”

COOK-OFF

From her childhood Angus operation in Louisiana to today’s cowherd in Kansas and everywhere in between, The Business Breed is woven into each aspect of her life. Most recognize Lampe as one of the “Annes” who make the wheels go round on the American Angus Auxiliary-sponsored, Certified Angus Beef brand Cook-Off. Lampe, along with Anne Patton Schubert, are beef education committee co-chairs and help run the contest at the National Junior Angus Show each summer.

“I really enjoy working with the kids,” Lampe said. And, she said she is proud of the direction the Cook-Off has taken.

Through the years, Patton Schubert (the other half of the Anne duo) has witnessed the effect Lampe’s passion has instilled in the youth.

“She’s just such a wonderful asset to the Angus breed,” Patton Schubert said. “She cares so much.”

The third generation of cook-off enthusiasts are just beginning to compete, but Lampe says she looks forward to seeing her grandkids compete very soon.

“That’s always been the focus, the family,” she said.

Lampe and her husband, Mark, have two sons, Garrett and Clayton. As a young family, they purchased cows and it really wasn’t a decision what breed they would buy, Lampe said.

“It’s always been registered Angus,” she said. “My sons really tease me about that sometimes, but I’m through and through.”

The family raised show cattle and bulls to sell, building their herd to 150 cows at one point. The boys were active in NJAA, showing cattle and developing their own taste for the breed.

ANGUS FROM THE START

It’s how Lampe was raised. Growing up in Louisiana, Lampe came from an Angus family. Her father, Paul St. Blanc, served as an association delegate and her mother, Vicki, was an auxiliary member. Together, the couple served as junior advisers. Lampe attended her first National Junior Angus Show in 1974 and has missed only a handful since then.

“I first joined the Angus Auxiliary when I was a senior in high school,” Lampe said. She was a Miss American Angus contestant and is still good friends with the others she competed against.

Breed connections also led her to Kansas, where she competed on the livestock judging team at Hutchinson Community College and met her husband.

When Lampe clocks into work, it’s on behalf of Angus breeders. “I started working for the Kansas Angus Association as their manager in 2003,” she said.

In that role, Lampe coordinates events, works with members always trying to find something new to bring in more people to the state and national associations. Kansas Angus Association member Jerry Theis describes Lampe as the glue that holds KAA together.

“She’s enthusiastic and always passionate about Angus,” he said, especially complimenting her work with the juniors. “She really cares about those kids.”

Volunteerism runs deep for Lampe, who has chaired two National Junior Angus Shows and served on the committee of several others. She’s involved in her community, as well, helping run a four-species spring livestock show and volunteering at her county fair.

Still, the achievement Lampe is perhaps most proud of is the creation of the Women Connected Conference. As 2012 president of the Auxiliary, Lampe and others created the event as a way for women within the breed learn more about the beef industry.

“It allows them to form a network and experience educational workshops while feeling engaged and empowered,” she said.

“I guess that’s the part of this award that I’m the most proud of — just literally thousands of people in the American Angus Association that I’ve come across,” she said. “I call ’em friends.”

To watch Lampe’s award video, visit https://bit.ly/Ambassador23Lampe .