Kansas Farm Bureau donates $5M for K-State’s new agriculture buildings project

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas Farm Bureau has pledged the largest donation in the organization’s history: $5 million over five years to support the Kansas State University College of Agriculture’s innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. The two new innovation centers will focus on the development and diversification of Kansas and the world’s food and agricultural economy.

This investment will fund new facilities, renovations of current buildings and improvements in the technology and equipment necessary for interdisciplinary, cutting-edge research and continue to enhance the college’s exceptional student experience.

“We’ve known for a long time the facilities at the country’s first land-grant institution needed updating,” said Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau. “We’re excited to come alongside President (Richard) Linton to make an investment in our industry, our state and future students to ensure K-State remains in its position as a global leader in agriculture.

“Kansas Farm Bureau’s gift ensures that K-State will continue to positively impact the lives of Kansas farmers and the Kansas economy,” Felts said.

“We want to thank Kansas Farm Bureau for this investment in the future of agricultural teaching and research at K-State,” said Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension. “This gift is proof of the strong, long-standing relationship between the university and the agricultural industry, which is the lifeblood of Kansas. We are excited for the opportunities our innovation centers will bring to our students, faculty and the producers who drive this state’s robust agricultural economy.”

“Kansas Farm Bureau’s investment in new facilities and technology at K-State demonstrates the importance of university-industry partnerships to advance agriculture in an ever-changing world,” said K-State President Linton. “Constantly adapting and innovating requires new ways of thinking and doing; and Kansas Farm Bureau’s gift will empower K-State faculty, researchers and students to work closely with industry partners to find the necessary solutions to this grand challenge.”

