Kansas farmers and ranchers weigh in on revamped ‘Beef. It’s what’s for dinner.’ brand

Kan. — Farmers and ranchers in Kansas are excited about the relaunch of the iconic "Beef. It's What's For Dinner." brand that has captured the attention of millions of consumers and evolved as one of the top commodity food brands over the past quarter century.

The relaunch began Oct. 3 with the unveiling of the new beefitswhatsfordinner.com website, complete with a new look and logo. The updated website combines eight checkoff-owned websites into one digital destination about all things beef, including more than 800 beef recipes, beef cuts and cooking tips, beef nutrition information and a new section on raising beef that invites people to "Rethink the Ranch" with videos and stories about the people who help bring beef to market. Overall, the comprehensive website now provides an even more interactive experience on all things beef, from cuts and cookery to a robust collection of beef recipes.

"Our Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand has been a tremendous asset for beef farmers and ranchers and beef promotion through the years," said Philip Weltmer, a Kansas beef industry leader from Smith Center. "We're excited to relaunch that brand to the next generation of consumers and remind them that beef will always be what's for dinner – and breakfast, lunch and the occasional snack."

Weltmer, who is a cow-calf rancher and serves as chair of the Kansas Beef Council, said the relaunch features many of the brand's valuable assets, including Aaron Copland's famous "Hoe-down" from rodeo music, while adding new creative elements. Recognizing that consumers today want to know more about the people who raise their food, the campaign relaunched by strengthening the story of the people behind Beef. It's What's For Dinner. and will continue throughout 2018 to celebrate the people who raise beef, the great taste of beef and the powerful nutritional benefits beef provides.

The original Beef. It's What's For Dinner campaign launched May 1992 using a broad range of marketing elements, including print and television. Today the methods of conveying information to consumers have changed dramatically, with Beef. It's What's For Dinner. going entirely digital in 2014 to reach consumers through social media and digital advertising.

Over the summer, video was gathered with beef producers from coast to coast to develop a series of videos that capture the passion and commitment to animal care of the people who raise beef. As a centerpiece of the campaign, the team developed a 90-second video that tells the beef production story, titled "Rethink the Ranch," along with a series of five additional videos, and shared those videos through Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms, including the new website.

"For the past 25 years, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. has helped slow a decades-long decline in per capita beef consumption," according to Alisa Harrison, senior vice president, Global Marketing and Research for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the beef checkoff. "The brand still has tremendous equity. Using the powerful medium of digital, we have relaunched the brand to deliver what our consumers want today – transparency about their food, inspiration on how to enjoy the delicious taste of beef, and information about the unique protein benefits beef provides."

"It's an exciting way to refresh and enhance our beef brand," said Weltmer. "Today's beef consumers will be encouraged to purchase beef more often through this educational and inspirational beef checkoff program."