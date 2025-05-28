Kansas FFA Convention kicks off in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. — It’s time to seek, innovate and grow at the 97th Kansas FFA Convention, which officially kicks off on Wednesday evening on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan. Over 2,800 members and guests began the events earlier in the day, with the Opportunity Fair, workshops, delegate process and more.

Following the opening session in McCain Auditorium, the convention is getting a high-energy start with a private kickoff concert featuring rising country artist Slade Coulter at The Hat in downtown Aggieville. This exclusive event, sponsored by Yoder Meats, is open only to Kansas FFA Convention attendees, with limited tickets available.

“The Kansas FFA State Convention is all about bringing people together and celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of our members throughout the year,” said Jory Ratzlaff, Kansas FFA State President. “The kickoff concert adds some energy to an already exciting week. We’re very thankful to Yoder Meats for sponsoring our kickoff concert, providing members with a relaxing and enjoyable social event to participate in with their chapter and others from across the state.”

Slade Coulter, known for his bold sound and authentic lyrics, is a Texas-based country artist whose latest album has captured fans who enjoy classic Texas country music. His heartfelt storytelling and crowd-pleasing performances make him a perfect fit to help launch this year’s convention, themed “SEEK. INNOVATE. GROW.”

For more information about the Kansas FFA Convention and the kickoff concert, visit ksffa.org.