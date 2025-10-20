Kansas FFA Foundation awards 55 blue jackets to members across Kansas

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas FFA Foundation proudly announces that 55 Kansas FFA members have been selected to receive official FFA jackets through the Gift of Blue program for 2025.

Made possible by generous sponsors, including McDonald’s Owners and Operators of the Southern Plains in Kansas, Sturgis Enterprises, MKC Cooperative, MFA Oil, Mike and Mary Smith, Vital Farms, and the Karl Mueseler Trust, these iconic blue jackets symbolize leadership, unity, and the start of each student’s personal FFA journey.

Nearly 200 Kansas FFA members applied for this year’s jackets, sharing their goals and aspirations within the FFA organization. The selected recipients represent chapters from across the state and demonstrate outstanding commitment to agricultural education and leadership.

“The iconic National Blue FFA jacket is more than just a piece of clothing; it represents opportunity, community and pride,” said Beth Gaines, executive director of the Kansas FFA Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to our sponsors whose generosity helps open doors for students to experience all that FFA has to offer.”

The Gift of Blue initiative ensures that financial barriers never prevent a student from wearing the blue jacket and experiencing the transformative opportunities of FFA membership.

Individuals and businesses interested in helping additional students receive their own FFA jacket may donate online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/giftofblue .