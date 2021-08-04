Kansas junior honored with 2021 Outstanding Leadership Award

The Outstanding Leadership Award is given to a junior angus member who exhibits passion for the Angus breed, serves as a mentor to younger members while being a positive advocate for the beef industry. The National Junior Angus Association named Eva Hinrichsen the 2021 recipient of this award as she represents the characteristics of a future leader in the industry. Hinrichsen was surprised with the award during the closing ceremony at the 2021 National Junior Angus Show in Grand Island, Neb.

The recipient of this award is presented with a trophy as well as a $2,500 scholarship. The award and scholarship are in honor of Jim Baldridge as he served the Angus breed and its membership over his lifetime. Beyond Baldridge’s lifetime service, his whole family has been recognized as lifetime contributors, giving both physical and monetary support to the NJAA.

“I am honored to be selected for this award as it represents two long-standing Angus families,” Hinrichsen said. “Although it is a reflection of my leadership and involvement in the junior program, my acts of service truly come from my heart where I believe helping others is what is most important.”

Helping others is a passion of Hinrichsen’s as she is a lifetime member of the NJAA where she has been actively involved in conferences, shows and mentorship programs. She also served as the 2020 Miss American Angus. During her year of service, she traveled across the country and met hundreds of people with the same passions as herself.

As Hinrichsen focuses on the future she plans to finish her education at Oklahoma State University. She is currently a junior working to earn her degree in animal science and minor in agribusiness. Post-graduation, she wants to focus on ruminant nutrition with plans to design feeding regimes for feedlots.

Thinking about the future also means reflecting on the past. Hinrichsen encourages younger NJAA members to get involved in as many activities as possible to take advantage of all the opportunities the NJAA offers.

“When I was younger, my mom would give me an hour to walk around the barns and I could not come back to the stalls until I met three new friends,” Hinrichsen said. “If you are more on the shy side, I recommend finding a friend you can tag along with, and you will easily be accepted into the Angus family.”

During the 2021 NJAS, Hinrichsen competed in the prestigious showmanship contest, as she wrapped up her 12th and final year attending and exhibiting as a junior in the NJAA program. Hinrichsen’s top five finish in showmanship showcases her talents as a stockman, but also her leadership ability that will continue to shine as she impacts the next generation of Angus cattle and leaders.

To learn more about the NJAA and other scholarship opportunities, visit https://www.angus.org/NJAA .