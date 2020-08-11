Kansas State students presented AMSA awards

Lybarger



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Katie Lybarger and Hannah Williams, both Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry seniors, were presented the 2020 Undergraduate Scholastic Achievement Award by the American Meat Science Association.

The award recognizes students with a potential career in meats and that have shown a strong interest or commitment within the meat science industry.

From Garnett, Kan., Lybarger’s interest in agriculture and food production was cultivated through experiences in FFA. She was a member of the 2019 reserve national champion meat judging team and on the 2020 champion K-State ASI academic quadrathlon team.

A K-State Ag Ambassador, Lybarger has a secondary major in Global Food Systems Leadership she is also working too obtain a food science minor as well as a certificate in meat science. Upon graduation from K-State, she plans to pursue a master’s in meat science.

Williams, from Kearney, Neb., discovered her passion for agriculture through involvement in 4-H, FFA, and the National Junior Hereford Association. She was also a member of the 2019 reserve national champion meat judging team. She was named a second-team All-American as well as high individual at the Iowa State contest.

Williams has gained meat science experience through undergraduate research projects at K-State and internships. Her first internship was with Corbion working in the meat research lab and gaining an understanding of the bio-ingredient sector of meat science. Additionally, this summer Hannah has worked for Merck Animal Health as a cattle field sales intern.

“These two young women exemplify the high level of excellence, passion, and dedication that the meat science program at Kansas State is built on,” says Travis O’Quinn, K-State ASI associate professor and meat judging team coach. “They truly personify all of the characteristics this award from AMSA honors. We are extremely proud of them and look forward to all of their great accomplishments in the future.”