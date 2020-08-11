Kansas State University students from Olathe and Wamego named Cargill Global Scholars

Michael Dowd, junior in animal science and global food systems leadership, is a 2020 Cargill Global Scholar.

Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Two Kansas State University College of Agriculture students are being recognized by Cargill Inc. as 2020 Cargill Global Scholars.

Michael Dowd, junior in animal science and global food systems leadership, Olathe, and Nathan Williams, sophomore in food science and industry, Wamego, are each receiving $2,500 scholarships for up to two years from the Cargill Global Scholars Program.

In addition to the scholarships, Dowd and Williams will join the eight other scholars selected for the program’s eighth U.S. cohort at an upcoming leadership development seminar facilitated by Cargill. There, they will receive training in a variety of business and leadership skills and have networking opportunities with colleagues and working professionals. They also will be paired with a Cargill business leader who will be their one-on-one mentor for the next 12 months.

In summer 2021, Dowd and Williams will rejoin their fellow U.S. cohort members to participate in a five-day global leadership seminar with scholars selected from Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and Russia as a way to further build on their leadership development skills and broaden their global mindsets.

Dowd is a member of and former vice president of alumni relations for Alpha Gamma Rho and the former state vice president for Kansas FFA. He also is a member of the Student Governing Association, Meat Judging Team and Ag Ambassadors, and is the recipient of a Wabash Scholarship. He conducted research with Cassandra Jones, associate professor of animal sciences and industry, on a study that evaluated how feedlot cattle growth is affected by their rest time following transport.

“Ultimately, I want to establish wealth in underprivileged areas by helping international agribusinesses such as Cargill feed the world sustainably while providing protein to a rapidly changing population,” Dowd said. “Cargill Global Scholars provides experiential learning that I can apply back to the courses I’ve taken in K-State’s global food systems leadership program. I’m grateful and eager to learn with our cohort as we share our unique perspectives during this program.”

Dowd is a graduate of Spring Hill High School in Spring Hill. He is the son of Tim and Julie Dowd, Olathe.

Williams is an ambassador for the Staley School of Leadership Studies and K-State’s pre-health program. He also is a member of the Food Science Club and Pre-Health Club. He is a Kansas State Distinguished University Scholar, Kansas Honor Scholar and a recipient of the Taylor Agriculture Scholarship. He works in the Kansas Value Added Foods Lab, which helps certify food products for retail for Kansas-based companies.

“I am currently undecided on what path I want to follow after completing my degree at K-State; however, I do know that I want to continue to be an active member of rural communities like I grew up in,” Williams said. “There are a lot of issues that face rural Kansas today, many of which revolve around health and continuing agricultural growth. The Cargill Global Scholars Program is a great opportunity to continue to grow as a leader while also networking with others who have a passion for serving others, just as I do. For the next two years, I hope to learn from them and use this knowledge to make a greater impact on my community in the future.”

Williams is a graduate of Rock Creek High School in St. George. He is the son of Chris and Ann Williams, Wamego.

The Cargill Global Scholars Program is a partnership with Cargill Inc. and the Institute of International Education. The two-year scholarship program recognizes future global leaders through academic financial support and leadership development and networking opportunities.

Students selected as Global Scholars are those who demonstrate exemplary academic achievement and leadership potential while also studying in a field relevant to food, agriculture and risk management.

K-State has had 12 Cargill Global Scholars since the program’s inception.