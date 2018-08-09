Kansas Wheat sponsors contests at Kansas State Fair

There's nothing better than a little friendly competition, and the Kansas State Fair is the perfect statewide showcase for the fun results. Kansas Wheat sponsors several contests fit for the entire family.

The Kansas Wheat Photography Contest is the perfect fit for those with a keen eye and great camera. The contest includes photographs featuring all phases of the wheat industry. These color photographs will be used to promote Kansas as America's No. 1 Wheat State. All Kansans — amateur and professional photographers — are invited to capture the story of Kansas wheat.

"We want to see photos that tell the story of Kansas wheat farmers," said Jordan Hildebrand, program assistant for Kansas Wheat. "Whether it's beautiful landscapes or farm family fun, we want to share the wheat story with consumers around the world. What better way to do that than through photographs?"

For those who are handy in the kitchen and have a creative streak, the inaugural Bread Sculpture Contest is the one for you. Kansas Wheat encourages participants to look beyond the loaf and shape bread in new and innovative ways. Whether you create cute-as-a-button bunny rolls, a regal turkey for a Thanksgiving centerpiece, a literal bread basket or a wintery snowflake, an imaginative and detailed product is a must. Creativity and originality are the top points in the competition's scorecard. Judges will also be looking for execution, visual impact, color palate and finally, the completeness of provided instructions.

"Bread sculptures are a beautiful way to mix art and science," said Cindy Falk, nutrition educator for Kansas Wheat. "The options for shaping are nearly limitless, so what we're really looking for are unique creations that showcase the versatility of bread."

Entries must include a typed, detailed recipe including shaping instructions with step by step photos or sketches on an 8.5 x 11" sheet of paper. While there are no size restrictions, small entries, such as rolls, must be presented with six individual sculptures.

"We want these sculptures to spark the imaginations of fairgoers," Falk said. "Each entry should have a complete list of instructions so people can take these ideas home and recreate them."

For folks with nimble fingers and an artistic heart, wheat weaving may be for you. This division is made up of 11 classes, including beginner, corsages, wall hangings, free standing and holiday designs. Entrants are encouraged to show off their intricate creations made from picturesque amber waves of grain.

Meeting the needs of customers is important to any business, and wheat farming is no exception. U.S. wheat is the world's most reliable choice. U.S. wheat producers offer the highest-quality wheat in the world. The Kansas Market Wheat Show exists to educate Kansas wheat producers of all ages of the factors that they can control, to some extent, to grow high-quality wheat.

Entries will be judged on variety mill/bake scores, protein, test weight, dockage and shrunken and broken kernels. All exhibits in the Market Wheat Show must contain five pounds of wheat grown by the exhibitor in the current year.

Entry forms must be received by Aug. 15 and can be submitted either online or by mail. Entries received after this date will be subject to late fees. Each contest has different receiving schedules. For receiving schedules and more information on these contests please visit kansaswheat.org.