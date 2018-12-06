Kansas youth receive $23,000 in scholarships

WICHITA, Kan. – Twenty-two scholarship winners for the 2018-19 school year were recognized during the annual Kansas Livestock Association Convention Nov. 28 in Wichita. A total of $23,500 was presented by the Kansas Livestock Foundation and its partners.

Braxton Butler of Virgil and Jessie Schulteis from Lincoln each received a $1,500 Cartridges for Cash scholarship from Merck Animal Health and KLF. Butler is the son of Leland and Rochelle Butler. He is a second-year veterinary student at Kansas State University. Schulteis is the daughter of Scott and Wyvonne Lyne. She is a fourth-year K-State veterinary student. This award recognizes K-State veterinary school students with a career goal of being a large animal veterinarian.

Four Kansas students each have been awarded, through KLF, $1,000 CFC Scholarships. Bailey Allen is the daughter of Nick and Amy Allen from Council Grove. She is a junior at K-State majoring in animal science. Amy Collins, daughter of Steve and Carie Collins from Burlington, is a senior at K-State majoring in animal science. Mallory Meek is the daughter of Matt and Jennifer Meek from Spring Hill. She is a senior majoring in animal science with a business option at K-State. Cody Wondra is the son of Kelly and Kristen Wondra from Ellinwood. He is a junior at K-State majoring in animal science. This scholarship is presented to students entering or returning to a Kansas community or senior college and pursuing degrees in agriculture or a related field. CFC scholarships were funded by Merck's donation of 25¢ for each used Ralgro wheel and Revalor cartridge turned in to KLA.

Two students each received a $1,500 Douglas A. Laue Memorial Scholarship. Braden Draper is the son of Neal Draper from Ford. He is a junior majoring in animal science at Fort Hays State University. Brooke Falk, daughter of Brian and Mona Falk from Harveyville, is a senior majoring in animal science with a pre-vet option. This scholarship is awarded to students entering their junior or senior year at K-State or Fort Hays State University and pursuing degrees in agriculture.

Riley Sleichter of Abilene has been awarded the $1,000 Cattlemen's Scholarship from GoBob Pipe & Steel and KLF. Sleichter is the son of Jeff and Meredith Sleichter. He is a sophomore at K-State majoring in agricultural engineering. This scholarship is awarded to a student entering or returning to a Kansas community or senior college and pursuing a degree in agriculture or a related field.

Two $1,000 Hampel Oil/Mobil Delvac Scholarships have been presented to K-State students. Ashley Swaim, daughter of Larry and Tammy Swaim from Delia, is a junior majoring in agronomy. Karrie Van Winkle is the daughter of Bob and Karen Van Winkle from Corning. She is a junior majoring in agribusiness. This scholarship is awarded to students entering their junior or senior year at K-State or Fort Hays State University and pursuing degrees in agronomy, agribusiness or ag economics. Preference is given to applicants with a career goal of being actively engaged in a farming or feedyard enterprise.

Four K-State students from across the state have received $1,000 "Youth in Agriculture" scholarships from KLF. Walker Clawson is the son of Dan and Tamra Clawson of Meade. He is a freshman majoring in agricultural economics and animal science. Cooper Imthurn of Maple Hill is the son of Dan and Stephanie Imthurn. He is a sophomore majoring in animal science. Alyssa Leslie, Inman, is the daughter of Garret Leslie and Toni Woodson. She is a freshman majoring in animal science. Joel Nelson is the son of Jerry and Jo Ann Nelson from Soldier. He is a junior majoring in animal science. Funded by the KLF Club Calf Sale held during the Kansas Junior Livestock Show, these scholarships recognize students entering or returning to a Kansas junior or senior college and pursuing degrees in agriculture or a related field.

The Kansas CattleWomen awarded five $1,000 scholarships to K-State students. Ella Barrett is the daughter of Gene and Anna Barrett from Grantville. She is a freshman majoring in animal science. Ellen Carp, the daughter of David and Susan Carp from Wichita, is a senior majoring in dietetics. Elizabeth Donaldson is the daughter of Bruce and Stephanie Donaldson from Berryton. She is a junior majoring in animal science.

Ashton McGinn, daughter of Mike and Susannah McGinn from Sedgwick, is a freshman majoring in food science. Michaela Musselman of Clifton is the daughter of Michael and Melanie Musselman. She is a sophomore majoring in animal science. This scholarship, funded by the KCW silent auction, is awarded to students entering or returning to a Kansas community or senior college and pursuing degrees in dietetics, food safety, agriculture or a related field.

The $1,000 Glenn & Clyde Lindstrom Scholarship has been awarded through KLF to Seth Yenni, the son of David and Kim Yenni of Lindsborg. He is a sophomore at Hutchinson Community College majoring in agricultural technology. This scholarship is awarded to a student of sophomore level or above attending a Kansas junior or senior college and pursuing a degree in agriculture. Preference is given to students residing within the boundaries of Unified School District 400 in northern McPherson and southern Saline counties.

Chad Hibdon was awarded the $500 Fred H. Woodbury Memorial Scholarship through KLF. Hibdon is the son of Darren and Julie Hibdon of Princeton. He is a freshman at Butler Community College majoring in agribusiness. This scholarship is presented to a student attending a Kansas junior or senior college and pursuing a degree in agriculture. Preference is given to students residing within Chase, Franklin, Lyon, Osage or Wabaunsee county.

KLF was established in 1983 to operate solely and exclusively for charitable, scientific and educational purposes. For information about KLF scholarship opportunities or to receive an application, contact the foundation at 6031 S.W. 37th St., Topeka, KS 66614 or email letty@kla.org.