KBEAR officially joins Nebraska Rural Radio Association, Smith named operations manager

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association has formally closed on the purchase of KBRY-FM in Broken Bow. The association has also named Adam Smith as the operations manager for the new market.

“The acquisition of KBRY-FM by the Nebraska Rural Radio Association marks a significant step in our commitment to serve and support rural communities,” said Tim Marshall, CEO of the NRRA. “With Adam Smith at the helm as operations manager, we are confident in our ability to deliver high-quality programming and keep local voices heard. We look forward to the opportunities and growth this expansion brings to our organization and the communities we serve.”



KBRY-FM (92.3 FM), branded KBEAR Country, plays a country music format. The coverage area stretches from Bassett to Holdrege and from North Platte to Albion.



“I want to thank Tim Marshall and the Nebraska Rural Radio Association for the opportunity to join the KBEAR Country team in Broken Bow,” said Adam Smith, KBRY-FM operations manager. “Being part of the KRVN team for the past 24 years has allowed me to work with some extremely talented broadcasters, and enjoy some fantastic experiences.”



“Im excited to now have the chance to continue working for a broadcast organization of the NRRA’s caliber while returning to my Custer County roots.”



KBRY-FM has become the 16 affiliate of the Rural Radio Network, which delivers up-to-date grain and livestock market information and agriculture news.



The NRRA is the only farmer-and rancher-owned radio group in the United States and has been serving agriculture since 1948. In addition to market information and agriculture news, the Association provides weather, news and entertainment on its radio stations.



“We, at the Nebraska Rural Radio Association, are proud to build on the bold vision of our founding members who established our association more than 70 years ago,” said Ben Steffen, chairman of the NRRA. “As Chairman, I am delighted to welcome the talented KBRY team to our broadcast family, and we are excited to work together to serve our communities better.”

