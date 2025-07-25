Duke University came up with the idea that it wouldn’t allow any classes to begin before 8:30 a.m. because the students were sleep-deprived.

Let’s see. College is supposed to teach kids a little about life, to prepare them for real-life jobs. I wonder how the job interview would go after such teaching when the interviewer says, “I have an opening on the 6 a.m. shift. Are you interested?”

Will the applicant be hungry enough to take the job, or will he refuse because it would interfere with his sleep, or more accurately, his night life?

What really is the problem, college students must not have the maturity to know they have to get to bed at a decent time at night in order to have a good night’s sleep.

What a decent time is, though, is up to the person. Some can function well on little sleep. Knowing who can and who can’t is part of maturity.

The habit of sleeping very late gets a boost during summer months, if students don’t have a reason — such as a job — to get out of bed in the mornings. When parents don’t do their jobs and insist on some discipline, it is no wonder that there are 14-year-olds out horsing around at 2 and 3 in the morning.

The old adage, “Keep ’em busy and keep ’em tired,” does wonders for discipline. It also magically encourages sleep during allotted sleep times.

But what can a city kid do? There are just not enough activities and outlets provided for them. If they are not old enough to have a job in the eyes of the law, well, then they may figure they have the right to be out all night.

Wouldn’t it be refreshing if kids quit asking adults to provide them with something to do and instead, thought of something productive instead?

It is possible to have a “job” or at least a commitment as a volunteer. Ask most adults who already use their precious vacation time or free weekends to ride herd on a bunch of teenagers (who often don’t appreciate it anyway).

Kids, when you do get up today, look around your neighborhood. Is there someone who could use help? Believe it or not, you don’t have to be paid every time you lift a hand. Volunteer to mow a neighbor’s lawn without being asked. Wash and vacuum your parents’ car just as an acknowledgement of appreciation of how much they do for you.

Does a neighbor’s home need some minor repairs that are within your abilities? Do the windows need washed? A garden weeded? Visiting with older folks can give you a glimpse into history that books and school cannot.

I challenge you to think of others. This eye-opening experience will serve you well in the years ahead.

