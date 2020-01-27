Ken Haas Angus 39th Annual “Right Combination” Bull Sale

Owen MacFarlane, Ken Haas Angus herdsman, Ken Haas and auctioneer Lex Madden at the 39th annual Ken Haas Angus bull sale.

TFP Rep: Scott Dirk and Curt Westland

Date of Sale: Jan. 21, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, LaGrange, Wyo.

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages

115 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $5,240

Highlights

Some sale highlights include:

• Lot 85, a 2/19 son of EXAR Monumental 6056B that has epds of BW 1.4 WW 73 YW 127 Milk 30 $B 184 selling to longtime repeat buyers Hester Farms, Keeline, WY at $13,000.

• Lot 2, a 2/19 son of Bubs Southern Charm AA31 with epds of BW 3.8 WW 87 YW 150 Milk 28 $B 171 sold to Dalton Baloun, Seneca, SD for $11,000.

• Lot 4, 2/19 son of Bubs Southern Charm AA31 with epds of BW 1.9 WW 58 YW 104 Milk 26 $B 170 to Jack Larson, Gill, CO for $11,000.

• Lot 7, a 3/19 son of 2/19 son of Bubs Southern Charm AA31 with epds of BW 0.3 WW 51 YW 100 Milk 38 $B177 to Hester Farms, Keeline, WY for $10,500.

• Lot 30, a 3/19 son of Diablo Deluxe 1104 with epds of BW 2.5 WW 79 YW 139 Milk 19 $B 161 to Boot Heal 7 Ranch, Lusk, WY for $10,500.

Comments

Ken and Heather Haas along with daughter Kendall, held the 39th Annual Ken Haas Angus bull sale at the ranch on the outskirts of LaGrange, Wyo., on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The bulls in this sale represent the results of over 40 years of breeding cattle that excel in calving ease, performance, structural soundness and carcass qualities. It was a great set of bulls that sold to a very nice crowd of buyers in the seats. ❖