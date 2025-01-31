Ken Haas Angus Annual Bull Sale
- TFP Reps: Wrye Williams, Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 01/21/2025
- Location: At the ranch in LaGrange, Wyo.
- Auctioneer: Lex Madden
- Sales Manager: Genetic Pathways
- Averages:
102 Yearling Bulls Averaged $7,852
- Comments:
Just a bit windy in LaGrange, Wyo., at Ken Haas Angus but that didn’t stop everyone from showing up and getting their hands on one of Ken Haas Angus’ great bulls.
Top Bulls:
Lot 3, KCH Congress 25 1/29/2024 sired by Crouch Congress sold for $16,000
Lot 35, KCH Congress 2101 1/29/2024 sired by Crouch Congress sold to Bootheel 7 Ranch of Lusk, Wyo., for $14,5000
Lot 70, KCH Acclaim 133 3/28/2024 sired by EXAR Acclaim 1209B sold to Bootheel 7 Ranch of Lusk, Wyo., for $14,000
Lot 19, KCH Congress 2150 2/4/2024 sired by Crouch Congress sold to Bootheel 7 Ranch of Lusk, Wyo., for $14,000
Lot 1, KCH Statesman 18 2/14/2024 sired by Virginia Tech Statesman sold to Crow Valley Ranch of Carpenter, Wyo., for $14,000
