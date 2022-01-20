TFP Rep: Matt Wznick, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 01/18/2022

Location: At the Ranch near LaGrange, Wyo.

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages

107 Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $6179

29 Open Heifers Averaged $1268

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 28 at $27,000, KCH FIREBALL 730, DOB 2/27/21, #20134508, GB FIREBALL 672 x VAR DISCOVERY 2240, Sold to CM Cattle, U IL ; Dunn Cattle Co. , Windsor, Colorado

Lot 29 at $14,000, KCH FIREBALL 7072, DOB 3/22/21, #20141492, GB FIREBALL 672 x VAR DISCOVERY 2240, Sold to Larson Farm Gill, Colorado

Lot 2 at $14,000, KCH DNA 920, DOB 1/24/21, #20134561, MW DNAMITE x KC HAAS GPS, Sold to Larson Farm Gill, Colorado

Lot 8 at $11,000, KCH DNA 819, DOB 1/26/21, #20134560, MW DNAMITE x KC HAAS GPS, Sold to Darin Zigler, Gettysburg, South Dakota

Lot 4 at $10,500, KCH GOALKEEPER 950, DOB 2/4/21, #20134472, BALDRIDGE SR GOALKEEPER x EXAR MOUNUMENTAL 6056B, Sold to Hester Farms, Keeline, Wyoming

Comments:

It was a beautiful day for the Ken Haas Angus “Right Combination Bull Sale” held Jan. 18, at the Haas Angus Ranch near La Grange, Wyo. Ken and Heather Haas rolled out the red carpet for their customers, serving an outstanding meal prior to the start of the sale and offered a powerful set of Angus Bulls and fancy Angus Open Heifers to the customers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!