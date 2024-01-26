Ken Haas Angus ‘Right Combination Bull’ Sale
- TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk and Wrye Williams
- Date of Sale: 01/16/2024
- Location: Sale at the ranch, LaGrange, Wyo.
- Auctioneer: Lex Madden
- Sales Manager: Glenn Davis, Genetic Pathways
- Averages:
95 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $7,473
5 Yearling Open Heifers avg. $7,400
- Comments:
Excellent sale for Ken and Heather Haas and daughter Kendall. This is a rancher operation that produces carcass cattle that have a beef look. Bulls with substance, thickness and eye appeal. 96 percent of the sale bulls met the CAB “Targeting the Brand” qualifications and 73 of the 95 bulls sold would work for heifers.
A special feature on this year’s sale was five open heifers right off the top of the replacement herd that were also very well accepted.
Top bulls:
Lot 1, KCH Cody 918, Feb. 9, 2023 son of Crouch Congress x AAR Tex X to South Dakota buyer at $15,000.
Lot 3, KCH Rip 874, Feb. 8, 2023 son of Crouch Congress x Quaker Hill Manning 4EX9 to Bridle Bit Ranch, Wright, Wyo., for $14,000.
Lot 2, KCH LeDuke 588, Feb. 11, 2024 son of Crouch Congress x KCH Mixer 2166 to Boothill 7 Ranch, Lusk, Wyo., at $14,000.
Lot 8, KCH Selleck 157, Feb. 5, 2023 son of GAR Ashland x EXAR Guru 87198 to Fenning Angus Ranch, Bayard, Neb., for $14,000.
Lot 7, KCH Home Town 7055, Feb. 7, 2024 son of GAR Home Town x VAR Discovery 2240 to Springfield Ranch, Gillette, Wyo., for $11,000.
Lot 27, KCH Home Town 952, Feb 10, 2023 son of GAR Home Town x EXAR Monumental 6056B to Dave Edwards, Gillette, Wyo., for $11,000.
The top open heifer was lot 101, KCH Missy 348, Feb. 11, 2023 daughter of Crouch Congress x BUBS Southern Charm AA31 to Larry Cunningham, Chesterfield, Ill., for $14,000.
As usual, the hospitality and a steak for lunch is top notch. Congratulations on a great sale.