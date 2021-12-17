Kentucky Farm Bureau launches tornado relief fund

Farmers, ranchers and many others in western Kentucky are still trying to wrap their heads around the extent of the destruction caused by an F4 (strong) tornado that began late on Dec. 10, and went into the next day.

In a Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance video, farmers talk about lives lost, homes destroyed and livelihoods in danger. See the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qAFu33cahM&t=7s.

“Everything we’ve ever built here is gone. I’ve lost all the barn structures. Our house is gone. All our memories that were in there are gone,” said Clarence Bachert, a longtime Kentucky Farm Bureau member.

Still, Bachert plans to rebuild. To help him and many other farmers and ranchers begin that long process, the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation has launched the KFB for Kentucky Relief Fund. Funds collected will be administered through a grant process.

Additionally, tax-deductible contributions can be sent by check to:

Drew Graham, Executive Vice President

Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation

9201 Bunsen Parkway

Louisville, KY 40220

Checks should be made payable to “Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation” and denoted “KFB for Kentucky Relief Fund” on the memo line.