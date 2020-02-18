Kentucky hemp official apologies to GenCanna

The president of the Kentucky Hemp Industries Association, who called GenCanna, a hemp processor now in bankruptcy, “a fraud corporation” has apologized for his statement.

“My misunderstandings about GenCanna have been cleared up and I have been assured that they are working very hard to resolve their current issues while keeping the best interests of their farmers, vendors, employees and customers at heart,” Mitchell Tate Hall wrote in an open letter that is also posted on Facebook.

“GenCanna has been a big supporter of the HIA (Hemp Industries Association) and KYHIA at past events, and I will give them the benefit of the doubt in their efforts to try to make things right for all affected by their current situation.”