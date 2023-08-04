Kerry sets target on agriculture emissions

Climate change tyranny continues with John Kerry spewing the erroneous narrative that feeding people through production agriculture is destroying the planet.

In a recent speech, Kerry, who serves as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, shared his vision for the future, citing that agriculture must be at the forefront of achieving, “net zero.”

Kerry said, “Agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world. And we can’t get to net zero — we don’t get this job done — unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. You just can’t continue to both warm the planet, while also expecting to feed it. It doesn’t work. So we have to reduce emissions from the food system.”

He stated that the global population had exceeded 8 billion people, and the resources required to feed a growing planet would lead to further global warming.

“Emissions from the food system alone are projected to produce another half-degree of warming by mid-century on the current course we are on today,” added Kerry.

So in a nutshell, it’s not the cows that are the problem here, according to elite politicians like Kerry; it’s the human breathers we need to worry about.

There is a growing trend for climate change alarmism in this country, and around the world. I find it troubling to see so many in agriculture tripping over themselves to try and negotiate with people like this — people who so clearly despise what we do and want to eliminate it.

This has nothing to do with climate change at all. Instead, it has everything to do with private property rights and centralized control of the food system.

Because for every change and initiative like this that can be implemented, it hurts the family farmer and rancher — the ones who have been trusted stewards of the land and livestock for generations.

We are on a clear pathway to starvation if this continues because the goal shouldn’t be “net zero;” the goal should be to utilize and manage our natural resources in a way that allows for the benefit of human life.

Farmers and ranchers are critical in providing the essentials of life, but at every turn, politicians seek to strip away their abilities to do their jobs well.

Meanwhile, we have a government who sees fit to approve cell-cultured meats grown in a lab — their clear solution for the animal agriculture industry we despise. Yet, halfway around the world, Italy has banned these products from human consumption.

So in a nutshell, no food for us lowly peasants. Cows have to go. Processed food grown in a lab will be the way forward. We’ll eat it, and we’ll like it. Or else.

Never mind the fact that total greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from U.S. agriculture are just 10%, and ignore the fact that the U.S. beef industry contributes 2-3% of total GHG.

And forget that cattle, in turn, upcycle inedible cellulose material like grass and convert it into nutrient-dense beef and 100-plus life enriching byproducts, all while protecting wildlife habitat, reducing the spread of wildfires as they consume brush, aerating the soil with their hooves, and are part of a circular methane cycle.

Forget all that because this emotional, fear-laced jargon just sounds so much better to these political talking heads seeking control and power.

The State Department released a comment saying, “Secretary Kerry believes that addressing the climate crisis will require collaborating and partnering closely with America’s farmers – who are some of the most productive and efficient in the world and who are already facing the impacts of worsening extreme weather – by investing in technical and financial assistance, deploying innovative technologies, and expanding the reach of other tools that will help boost their resilience to climate impacts while reducing greenhouse gas pollution,”

However, the gig is up though for these unelected cronies, I’m afraid. The farmers and ranchers I know aren’t buying what they are selling. They know that the devil is in the details on this vision of “collaboration” and “partnerships.” They realize this is a private property grab of epic proportions, so they aren’t falling for the lies. And they sure aren’t going to cave and bend to the powers that be when it comes to the real science and practical application of environmental and animal stewardships.

The truth is on our side, my friends. And when it comes to the environment and managing our natural resources, America’s farmers and ranchers are a true success story. We better get a lot louder telling that story though before it’s too late.