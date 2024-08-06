Key voters not yet focused

David Wasserman, senior editor and elections analyst for the Cook Political Report, speaks on the outlook for the 2024 presidential and congressional elections this morning at the International Sweetener Symposium. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Wasserman

SEATTLE — The 7% or 8% of voters who will determine the 2024 presidential election are not yet focused on it, David Wasserman, the senior editor and election analyst at the Cook Political Report, told the nation’s cane and beet sugar growers here today.

Wasserman said that people who still haven’t made up their minds but are likely to vote are “disproportionately young, female, diverse, blue collar, less educated and disillusioned” with the two major political parties.

In an early morning speech to the American Sugar Alliance, he said he still rates Vice President Harris, the presumed Democratic nominee, “a slight underdog” in the race. But over lunch, Wasserman said that the latest polling to which he has access showed that Harris has improved her position.

Former President Trump, the Republican nominee, has been doing a better job of showing up at events that attract nontraditional voters, but Harris is a much better candidate to appeal to “the realm of nonpolitical younger voters” than President Biden was.

The current Democratic “euphoria” could be described as “relief,” he said. but Harris has closed the “enthusiasm gap,” and “Democratic candidates may now be more enthusiastic about their candidate than Republicans are about Trump.”

Harris is most likely to choose Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate, Wasserman said. The former Pennsylvania attorney general could help Harris because he is “to the right of Harris on criminal justice,” favors fracking, and is not from “the coasts.”

(Harris is scheduled to announce her choice of vice president on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia. The New York Times said today that Shapiro had done unusually well in rural areas in his statewide races for attorney general and governor.)

Trump’s decision to choose Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, as his running mate shows that the populist takeover of the Republican party is complete, Wasserman said. If Trump had selected Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, “he would have put the election away,” he added.

Vance won’t be as “big a drag” on the Republican ticket as Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin was when she ran with Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 2008, but his support will be limited because he is “more isolationist than Trump,” has favored an outright ban on abortion, is friendly to cryptocurrency, and opposes aid to Ukraine.

David Wasserman, senior editor and elections analyst for the Cook Political Report, speaks on the outlook for the 2024 presidential and congressional elections this morning at the International Sweetener Symposium. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report Wasserman

Harris has broadened the number of battleground states that the Democratic candidate could win, Wasserman said. Biden was focused on Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, but Harris opens up Arizona, Georgia and Nevada for the Democrats, he said.

Harris is “not well defined” in voters’ minds, he said, and it will be up to Democrats to define her and Republicans to “increase her negatives,.”

Focusing on Trump’s convictions hasn’t worked for the Democrats, Wasserman said, but Trump is vulnerable on his proposals to let Obamacare health subsidies expire and grant pardons to people who attacked police officers.

If elected, Trump would be “the oldest president ever,” he added.

Harris’ vulnerabilities are control of the southern border and immigration, and her California roots, Wasserman said.

The Harris campaign is unlikely to be about policy because the Democrats have held the White House for 12 of the last 16 years and there are “not a lot of new policies to discuss” and so is more likely to be “a negative, scorched earth campaign against Trump,” Wasserman said.

It’s unlikely there will be a debate between Trump and Harris, he said, because

“there is not much upside for Trump” to participate in a debate with Harris, who is “much younger and a slightly more forceful communicator than he is.”

Minor candidates could take some anti-war protest votes, but support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is “collapsing,” Wasserman said.

Asked about the “double haters” who didn’t like either Biden or Trump, that concept has “collapsed” because Biden is no longer running, he said.

Democrats may have the advantage in voter turnout because their approach to door knocking is traditional, while Trump has “outsourced” field operations to super PACs, Wasserman said.

Congressional outlook

The Republicans have an 85% to 90% chance to win control of the Senate, Wasserman said.

The decision of Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who switched from Democrat to independent but still caucuses with the Democrats, not to run means that seat will become Republican. If the Republicans win only West Virginia, the Senate would be 50-50 with the vice president deciding ties, but it’s likely the Republicans will win an outright majority, Wasserman said.

The switch from Biden to Harris as the presidential candidate is bad for the re-election chances of Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., even though he is popular, Wasserman said. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has a better chance of winning re-election than Tester, he added.

Wasserman said he gives the Republicans “a slight edge” to keep the House but he noted that voters in California and New York, who sent a surprising number of Republicans to the House in 2022, may want to keep a check on Trump if they think he is going to win. Also, Wasserman noted, Republicans have had a hard time managing the House.

There is a “big wave” of retirements, but they are mostly in districts that are safe for one party or the other, he said.

Cook Report statistics show that 203 House seats lean Democratic, 210 lean Republican and 22 are tossups.

In terms of the farm bill, both parties “are holding out for full control” before reaching agreement, Wasserman said.

But if it looks like the Republicans are going to win the presidency, the Senate and the House, “Are Democrats willing to cut a deal if Republicans are going to take power?,” Wasserman asked.