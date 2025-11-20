Keyes Angus Complete Dispersal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

It was an emotional day for the Keyes Angus family as they dispersed their entire Angus cowherd.

SaleReport1-RFP-112425

TFP Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 11/15/2025

Location: Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, Neb.

Auctioneers: Matt Sims and Dustin Layton

Sales Manager: Matt C. Sims Auction, Inc.

Averages:

188 Spring calving pairs avg. $7247

73 Registered Bulls avg. $5071

40 Registered Bred Heifers avg. $4302

39 Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $3,933

Comments:

The Keyes family has been breeding Angus cattle since 1952 when they transitioned out of the dairy industry. Angus cattle have sustained the family for three generations. When the family dynamics changed in August 2024 with the passing of Kevin’s wife Teresa they decided it was time for a perspective change and disperse the Angus herd.

This was a very functional set of proven Angus genetics that has served this operation for over 70 years and should prove profitable for their new owners.

Sale details – top lots, buyer info, etc.:

The top selling bull was lot 403, Koupals B&B Gulfstream 4166, Jan. 2024 son of Connealy Gulfstream to Cedar Top Ranch, Stapleton, Neb., for $10,250

Top Pairs:

Lot 93, KZ Enchantress 0027, Feb. 2020 daughter of Bear Mtn. Justify bred to Sitz Heritage 8732 to Bear Mtn. Angus, Palisade, Neb., for $18,500

93A, KZ Hayday 5025, Apr. 6, 2025 daughter of KR Hayday 2357 to Double G Angus, Johnston, Neb., for $6,750.

Lot 59, KZ Enchantress 3029, Apr. 2023 daughter of Koupals B&B Junction 0124 bred to Bear Mtn. Stealth 1510 to Cedar Top Ranch, Stapleton, Neb., for $16,000.

59A, KZ Stealth 5002, May 22, 2025 daughter of Bear Mtn. Stealth 1510 to Arlan Paxton, Tryon, Neb., for $5,250.