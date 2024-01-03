KGSPA and KGSC announces executive director resignation, seeking candidates

Jesse McCurry, Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association and Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission executive director, informed both respective boards his intent to resign effective Nov. 28, 2023. The board expresses its appreciation for over seven years of service to both entities and their respective missions.

The KGS Producers Association gives growers a voice in legislative, regulatory and industry affairs through efforts funded through membership dues.

The KGS Commission is committed to sorghum promotion, research, and information designed to strengthen, expand, and develop new foreign and domestic markets for sorghum.

A committee comprised of six Kansas farmer-leaders will be initiating a search for McCurry’s successor. The search will begin in January of 2024. More information will follow once a partnership with an executive recruitment firm has been solidified.