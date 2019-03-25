King doused with water as controversies continue

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, was doused with water while eating lunch at the Mineral City Mill and Grill in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Friday, according to media reports.

A Colorado man was arrested.

Last week, in what has been interpreted as a racist statement, King told constituents at a town hall that victims of Hurricane Katrina pleaded for help from the government in contrast to residents of his home state of Iowa who "take care of each other," the Associated Press reported.

King also posted a meme referring to another civil war that said the red states have 8 trillion bullets, The Washington Post reported.