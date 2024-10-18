King joins K-State ASI department as assistant professor of animal nutrition

Mindy King has been hired as assistant professor of animal nutrition for the Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry Department. Her appointment will be 60% teaching and 40% research.

“It is my pleasure to announce that Mindy King will be joining our team in early January,” said Mike Day, K-State ASI department head. “Her expertise, background and training will provide important contributions to our teaching, and research programs in animal nutrition. We look forward to her joining our ASI family.”

Prior to joining the ASI faculty, King worked as a graduate research assistant while pursuing her doctorate at Oklahoma State University. In this role, she led various research projects in animal nutrition, contributing valuable insights to the field. Alongside her research, King showcased strong leadership by managing the ruminant nutrition laboratories, where she trained and mentored both graduate and undergraduate students. Her selection as a USDA National Needs Doctoral Fellow in Omics Research highlights her dedication to advancing agricultural science.

“Kansas State University is a leader in animal science education and research and joining KSU ASI faculty is an exciting opportunity to contribute to impactful work,” King said. “What stands out to me is how welcoming and supportive the faculty has been. It’s clear that K-State values collaboration and fostering a strong community. I look forward to being part of an environment where I can grow both personally and professionally and make meaningful contributions to the field.”

King has a strong academic and industry background. She began her academic career at University of Tennessee at Martin, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture with a concentration in animal science and veterinary science. Her master’s research at the University of Kentucky focused on the effect of endophyte-infected tall fescue seed consumption on gut and satiety hormones related to intake regulation in steers.

King earned her doctorate in ruminant nutrition from OSU, where her research focused on key areas such as identifying markers in ruminant digesta, examining signaling pathway differences in cattle muscle and liver, and exploring the effects of abomasal propionate infusion. During her time at UK, she managed the campus animal research facility, supervised multiple undergraduate student workers and assisted in coordinating various research projects.

“I’m looking forward to educating the next generation of leaders in animal agriculture through both undergraduate and graduate education,” King said. “Students are at the core of everything we do, and I’m excited about the opportunity to make a real impact by working closely with them. I am also eager to continue advancing research in ruminant nutritional physiology, which has been my passion for several years. From the start of my PhD, my goal was to secure a teaching and research appointment, and I’m thrilled to now have the chance to fulfill that dream.”

During her academic career, King was honored as the Outstanding Master’s Graduate Student in the UK Department of Animal and Food Science. She received several awards, including the Dr. Dennis and Marta White Graduate Fellowship and Sitlington Graduate Enriched Research Fellowship.

“My goals include developing and delivering effective, engaging courses that enhance student learning and facilitate comprehensive understanding of animal science,” King said. “I am excited to incorporate undergraduate research into my program, providing students with practical experience and opportunities for growth. I am also focused on conducting research that supports and advances the Kansas beef industry and the U.S. beef sector as a whole.”

Svanda joins NSB as communications and education coordinator

The Nebraska Soybean Board is pleased to announce the hiring of Sophia Svanda as communications and education coordinator.

In her role, Svanda will oversee NSB’s education initiatives, working on various programs that connect with educators and agricultural groups across Nebraska. She will also support NSB’s communications efforts, helping to carry out strategies that promote Nebraska soybeans and benefit the state’s soybean farmers.

Svanda grew up in Nehawka, Neb., and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agricultural and environmental science communication. Her background includes serving as marketing communications manager at Frontier Cooperative, where she honed her skills in digital media and community engagement while gaining valuable experience in the agriculture industry.

“We are excited to welcome Sophia to our team as the communications and education coordinator,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “Her passion for agriculture, communications and education, combined with her previous experiences, will be invaluable as we continue promoting the value of Nebraska soybeans and engaging with the next generation of Nebraskans.”

“I am thrilled to join the Nebraska Soybean Board and contribute to the important work being done to support Nebraska soybean farmers,” said Svanda. “I look forward to developing educational programs and communications that engage consumers, farmers and youth, highlighting the many benefits of the Nebraska soybean industry.”

Svanda started her role on Oct. 1. She can be contacted and welcomed at sophia@nebraskasoybeans.org .