King of the mountain

Hard work behind the scenes by thousands of volunteers at the award-winning Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo pays off with all the big name compeititors showing up to compete at the world famous venue, like six-time PRCA world champion bull rider Sage Kimzey making a successful ride in 2021's championship round. "A large percentage of the community is involved with Cheyenne Frontier Days, whether directly or indirectly during that time," said Jason Bain, CFD Rodeo Committee Chairman. "It really is a community event."

Sage1-RFP-112022

Mountain States Circuit crowns its best rodeos for 2022

Story and photos by Lincoln Rogers

Editor’s Note: While circuit representatives and all three category winners were contacted for comment, multiple efforts to reach Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo and the Mountain States Circuit were unsuccessful in obtaining a response.

Having a successful rodeo is one thing. Being named by your peers in the region as the “best” in the circuit is another. At the annual Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo in October, the circuit crowned its top rodeos for 2022: Cheyenne Frontier Days won Large Rodeo of the Year — Elizabeth Stampede won Medium Rodeo of the Year — Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo won Small Rodeo of the Year.

Many of the volunteers for the Elizabeth Stampede gathered after the conclusion of Sunday afternoon’s final performance for a group photo. Hundreds of volunteers for the Elizabeth Stampede and thousands of volunteers for Cheyenne Frontier Days work year-round behind the scenes and are the lifeblood of the pair of award winning rodeos, as well as the driving force behind the many awards both rodeos have earned throughout their histories.

Rodeo-RFP-112822-4

“We are beyond excited for this award!” said Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo President, Traci McClain. “It means so much to us because it is voted on by the cowboys and cowgirls in our circuit, so it’s a true representation of the ones who know and have been to our rodeo. It truly is one of the highest compliments that they could give us.”

A souvenir ribbon from the very first Cheyenne Frontier Day in 1897 was on display in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum in 2021. Cheyenne is just one of numerous Mountain States Circuit rodeos to have a history stretching back over 100 years.In that single day contest 126 years ago, the winning saddle bronc cowboy took home $25 and the winning horse earned $100.

Rodeo-RFP-112822

“It is a huge honor,” agreed Jason Bain, Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Committee Chairman. “It is essentially voted on by your peers. Our goal is to put on the best rodeo we can and to treat the contestants as well as we can and make sure it is a good time for everyone.”

THE CIRCUIT

While the Mountain States Circuit spans just two states — Wyoming and Colorado — it boasts 45 rodeos. According to a Mountain States Circuit social media post, those 45 rodeos are “only rodeos (and) does not include other special, championship or stand-alone events.” That number includes some of the largest and most tradition-rich events in the sport. Recognizable venues like Cheyenne, Cody, Denver and Greeley have officially been running rodeos for 100 years or longer and purses for large rodeos in the circuit start at hundreds of thousands of dollars and reach as high as Cheyenne’s one-million-plus total payout. With so much western spirit in the region, winning the “best” title is no small achievement.

The world famous Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo is rich with tradition and history. As the “World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo” and the winner of 2022’s Mountain States Circuit Large Rodeo of the Year, the venue has maintained a consistent presence among the top rodeos in the sport while creating legends throughout its storied run. 2021 was no different, as Utah cowboy Stetson Wright (shown here walking back to the chutes after a 90-point ride that won him the saddle bronc title) became the only roughstock cowboy to win two consecutive Cheyenne Frontier Days All Around Cowboy buckles since the legendary Jim Shoulders did it back in 1963-1964.

Rodeo-RFP-112822-1

“There are great rodeos in the mountain states,” said Bain about the competition. “To be continually one of the top rodeos in the area, it is wonderful and it is very hard. Obviously, our goal is to put on the best rodeo we can and to treat the contestants as well as we can and make sure it is a good time for everyone. Winning the award is not our goal, (but) if that honor comes, then that just kind of proves we are headed in the right direction and doing the right things for the contestants.”

Sold out crowds filled the stands when the first bull rider came out of the chute for Friday night’s Extreme Bulls competition at the award winning 2022 Elizabeth Stampede. The consistent success of the Elizabeth Stampede has turned it into the largest annual event in Elbert County with plans to expand the venue in the near future.

Rodeo-RFP-112822-6

“There are some amazing rodeos out there and to be named the best really means a lot,” McClain said. “We celebrated 35 years of being a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo this year and we have quite a few volunteers who just celebrated 30 plus years on the committee. So they have been there from the start. Our volunteers are our ‘secret sauce!’ They work so hard to be the best at what they do and they do it all with a smile and the best attitude.”

IN PRAISE OF VOLUNTEERS

As McClain noted, without volunteers, there would be no best of the best. While the small town of Elizabeth brings together hundreds of volunteers throughout the year for its award winning event, Cheyenne Frontier Days attracts thousands to keep its world famous traditions alive and kicking.

Hard work behind the scenes is what helps a rodeo win awards year after year. Weeks Before 2022’s rodeo began, the Elizabeth Stampede made major improvements to their ground by incorporating a special mix for rodeo arenas. The effort not only helped them earn the Mountain States Circuit’s “Medium Rodeo of the Year,” but also helped them earn the WPRA’s Best Ground for medium sized rodeos in the nation. “Our hard work and focus on safe ground for our rodeo athletes, both human and equine, really paid off,” said Traci McClain, President of the Elizabeth Stampede. “We are super excited about this as well!”

Rodeo-RFP_112822-5

“Honestly, probably the largest thing would be our 2,500-plus volunteers,” said Bain about the main reason for Cheyenne’s long-standing success. “This is a year-round endeavor. We finish there at the end of July, everybody takes a little bit of a breath and then we are right back to planning for next year’s show. It is a year-round endeavor. A large percentage of the community is involved with Cheyenne Frontier Days, whether directly or indirectly during that time. It really is a community event.”

The cowboy and western spirit thrives in the two-state region (Colorado and Wyoming) that comprises the Mountain States rodeo circuit. In this image from 2022’s Cheyenne Frontier Days, untamed horses are let loose to run throughout the arena before each performance at the world-famous venue.

Rodeo-RFp-112822-3

Both Frontier Days and the Stampede have won the circuit’s best rodeo award in their categories numerous times, along with being nominated for and winning the PRCA’s best rodeo title in their respective classifications on multiple occasions. Part of what makes them successful is a drive to keep getting better and never resting on their laurels.

“Every year we take the feedback from the contestants, from our guests, and we change what we need to change (and) make small tweaks,” said Bain. “That year we changed our format to a tournament style, that was a huge change for us, but other than that we just make small tweaks. We don’t want to overdo it and go too far one way or another. And we just kind of slowly build until we get it right. We are not always perfect, (but) we try everything we can to make it as good as it can possibly be.”

“As always, we are already planning for next year and beyond,” said McClain about Elizabeth also putting in a year-round effort. “From increasing our added money, more specialty acts, revised vendor locations, and performance themes, (our committees) had some great ideas for next year. Additionally, our longer term plan includes securing sponsorships and making plans to rebuild our grounds into a more modern facility that can better handle the influx of spectators we have been experiencing lately. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

With 45 rodeos working hard to keep the spirit of the west alive and well in the Mountain States Circuit, the future for rodeo looks bright.