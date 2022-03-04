Kippley elected vice president of National Farmers Union

DENVER – Delegates to the National Farmers Union 120th Anniversary Convention re-elected Rob Larew as president and elected Jeff Kippley as vice president. Their two-year term begins today and will conclude at NFU’s 122nd Anniversary Convention in 2024.

Kippley, who farms with his wife, Rachel, and dad, John, near Aberdeen, S.D., was motivated to fight for fair market prices. “Policy changes need to take place soon, so our children can earn a fair living on the family farm or ranch,” Kippley said. “This is critical for America’s farm families and our rural communities.”

Larew, re-elected for a second term, expressed his gratitude to the attendees, pledging to continue fighting for the organization’s key priorities, “I am honored to continue the fight for fairness on behalf of America’s farm families and their communities. National Farmers Union’s mission and time-tested values will be essential to ensuring a prosperous future, and it is a privilege to represent our vibrant and growing organization,” said Larew.

Larew splits his time between his farm in Greenville, W.Va., and the national office in Washington, D.C. He previously worked in congress and at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and served for four years as the NFU vice president of government relations and communications from 2016 to 2020.

