Klobuchar dislikes ‘chaos’ but sees ‘glimmers of hope’ in bipartisanship

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, speaks at a World Food Prize Foundation event today in Washington. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said today that she opposes the Trump administration’s “chaos” that “is going to set us back,” but that she sees “glimmers of hope” in bipartisanship due to her past experiences with her Republican colleagues.

“I am down on chaos,” Klobuchar said in a speech at the World Food Prize Foundation event called DialogueNEXT that won her a standing ovation.

“I am not going to give up on the ag economy and not going to give up on how we work with the rest of the world,” Klobuchar said to an audience composed mostly of foreign aid advocates, many of whom have been impacted by the Trump administration’s dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“Thank you for advocating for food aid, for working with the rest of the world, for an economy that works from a business perspective,” she added.

Klobuchar noted that she is disturbed by many of the Trump administration’s policies.

Farmers, she said, are caught in the “headwinds” of the tariffs President Trump has proposed and the lack of a new farm bill.

“This is not a time to cut back the purchases,” she said, referring to the Trump administration’s review of international food aid.

“America has proudly fed the world,” Klobuchar said. Food aid purchases totaled $4.25 billion between 2020 and 2024, she said.

“We know that [food aid] saved lives, we know it is important, that it brought America up in the world. We know it builds customers in the future,” she said.

Referring to the text chain about war plans that included Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic editor, Klobuchar said that the Trump administration seems to be conducting foreign policy by text. She quickly added that the comment was not “partisan” but “a timely joke.”

“What has happened to people who have been laid off is heartbreaking,” she said, referring to government employees. Klobuchar added she is particularly worried about losing epidemiologists and trade experts at the Agriculture Department.

Opposition to the Trump administration’s policies may get organized outside Washington, Klobuchar said, but added that in the meantime she has to work with her colleagues.

Klobuchar noted that she has worked with now-Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., on conservation, that now-Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., traveled to Minnesota and that she is planning to trip to Arkansas soon. She also said she has traveled to North Dakota with Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D.

Klobuchar said it was a good sign for agriculture that Thune and before him Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stayed on the Agriculture Committee when each became majority leader.

Klobuchar also noted that she had once done an event on refugees with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and that he had made the case for aid to Somalia.

“You cannot put your head in the sand about what is happening around the world,” Klobuchar said.

Farm workers coming to the United States “is part of how the rest of the world helps us,” she said. “Immigrants don’t diminish America; they are America.”

COOPERATION

Klobuchar said she hopes her past cooperation with Republicans “will lead us to a good place” and that she has seen “some interest” in starting negotiations on the farm bill.

Noting that she chaired the inauguration of President Trump, Klobuchar said she is “the only person who has spent 20 minutes in a car with President Biden and President Trump together.”

While presidential inaugurations in some countries take place in a “gilded palace,” the U.S. inauguration is held in the people’s house, she said.

All nine Supreme Court justices attended the inauguration, which Klobuchar said may have been a “show of force” for the third branch of government. “Their job is to uphold the Constitution,” said Klobuchar, who is a Senate Judiciary subcommittee ranking member.

If only three House members or four senators objected to the Republican policies, Congress could move forward much more productively, she said.

Noting that she had quoted “Shelter from the Storm” by Minnesota native Bob Dylan in her speech at the inauguration, Klobuchar said, “Our democracy is a hot mess, but it is still the best form of government you can have.”