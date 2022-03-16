Koberstein Farms 8th Annual Angus Bull Sale
TFP Reps: Matt Wznick and Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 03/12/2022
Location: Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Ogallala, Neb.
Auctioneer: Kevin Schow
Averages
8 Older Bulls Avg. $5,375.00
58 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $4,577.00
66 Total Head Avg. $4,673.00
Top Bulls:
Lot 1 KF Bomber 1250 Sold for $10,000.00 to Goddard Farms LLC — Haxton, CO
Lot 2 KF Bomber 1249 Sold for $6,750.00 to Bogle Inc.— Elwood, NE
Lot 67 KF Gary 0506 Sold for $6,500.00 to Strakebaum Farms — Haxton, CO
Lot 68 KF Gary 0513 Sold for $6,250.00 to Ron Luchs — Arapahoe, NE
Lot 15 KF Steadfast 1103 Sold for $6,250.00 to Goddard Farms — Haxton , CO
Lot 73 KF Monumental 0503 Sold for $6,250.00 to Goddard Farms — Haxton, CO
Comments
Koberstien Angus 8th Annual Bull Sale on March 12, 2022, brought to Ogallala, Neb., a great morning for a bull sale and a very good set of bulls that was led off by the Lot 1 bull KF Bomber 1250.
