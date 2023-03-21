Koberstein Farms Angus Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Jake St. Amant
- Date of Sale: 03/11/2023
- Location: Ogallala, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Kevin Schow
- Sales Manager: Parker Friedrich
- Averages:
Sale Averages:
9 Older Bulls Avg. $8,472
38 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $4,217
47 Total Bulls Avg. $5,032
8 Open Heifers Avg. $5,031
3 Bred Heifers Avg. $10,083
1 Open Cow Avg. $7,000
59 Total Head Avg. $5,322
Top Bulls:
Lot 16 KF Clarity 1512 Sired by Connealy Clarity Sold for $16,000 to Zybach Ranch – Briscoe, Texas
Lot 18 KF Clarity 1522 Sired by Connealy Clarity Sold for $9,500 to Ron Lucas – Arapahoe, Wyo.
Lot 20 KF Exponential 1513 Sire by K C F Bennett Exponential Sold for $9,500 to Ron Lucas – Arapahoe, Wyo.
Lot 25 KF Surpass 2221 Sired by BJ Surpass Sold for $ 8,250 to Wilks Ranch – Eastland, Texas
Top Open Heifer:
Lot 2 KF Ruby of Tiffany 2200 Sired by Shaver Imperial $10,500 to Big Timber Cattle Company – Lithia, Fla.
Top Bred Heifer:
Lot 13 KF Ruby of Tiffany 1514 Sired Connealy Emerald Sold for $17,000 to Richard Persinger – Diamond, Ohio
Lot 12 KF Patricia 1526 Sired by SG Salvation Sold for $9,000 to Express Ranches – Yukon, Okla.
Top Open Cow:
Lot 1 KF Ruby of Tiffany 9508 Sired EXAR Monumental 6056B Sold for $7,000 to Mike Kuck – Luling, Texas
- Comments
A sunny day in Ogallala Neb., for the Koberstein Farms Angus Sale. The sale offering was stacked deep with quality from the females to the bulls.