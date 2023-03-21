 Koberstein Farms Angus Bull Sale | TheFencePost.com
Koberstein Farms Angus Bull Sale

  • TFP Rep: Jake St. Amant
  • Date of Sale: 03/11/2023
  • Location: Ogallala, Neb.
  • Auctioneer: Kevin Schow
  • Sales Manager: Parker Friedrich
  • Averages:

    Sale Averages:
    9 Older Bulls Avg. $8,472
    38 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $4,217
    47 Total Bulls Avg. $5,032
    8 Open Heifers Avg. $5,031
    3 Bred Heifers Avg. $10,083
    1 Open Cow Avg. $7,000
    59 Total Head Avg. $5,322

    Top Bulls:

    Lot 16 KF Clarity 1512 Sired by Connealy Clarity Sold for $16,000 to Zybach Ranch – Briscoe, Texas

    Lot 18 KF Clarity 1522 Sired by Connealy Clarity Sold for $9,500 to Ron Lucas – Arapahoe, Wyo.

    Lot 20 KF Exponential 1513 Sire by K C F Bennett Exponential Sold for $9,500 to Ron Lucas – Arapahoe, Wyo.

    Lot 25 KF Surpass 2221 Sired by BJ Surpass Sold for $ 8,250 to Wilks Ranch – Eastland, Texas

    Top Open Heifer:

    Lot 2 KF Ruby of Tiffany 2200 Sired by Shaver Imperial $10,500 to Big Timber Cattle Company – Lithia, Fla.

    Top Bred Heifer:

    Lot 13 KF Ruby of Tiffany 1514 Sired Connealy Emerald Sold for $17,000 to Richard Persinger – Diamond, Ohio

    Lot 12 KF Patricia 1526 Sired by SG Salvation Sold for $9,000 to Express Ranches – Yukon, Okla.

    Top Open Cow:

    Lot 1 KF Ruby of Tiffany 9508 Sired EXAR Monumental 6056B Sold for $7,000 to Mike Kuck – Luling, Texas
  • Comments
    A sunny day in Ogallala Neb., for the Koberstein Farms Angus Sale. The sale offering was stacked deep with quality from the females to the bulls.
