Koons named Stockman of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Pat Koons, Burdick, Kan., was recognized as the 2022 Stockman of the Year on March 3 at the Stout Center in Manhattan, Kan. Annually the Livestock and Meat Industry Council Inc. honors a Stockman of the Year at its Stockmen’s Dinner prior to the Kansas State University Cattlemen’s Day.

“Pat knows very few strangers and his easy laugh and appreciation of others fills any room he enters,” said Justin Janssen, LMIC secretary. “Pat relates easily to young people and he has a knack for finding out what makes students tick. Pat Koons has been a life-long friend of the livestock industry and a role model for all of us.”

Koons graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in animsal sciences and industry (ASI) and went on to serve his country for two years in the U.S. Army. After returning he was the purebred herd manager at the Dewey Ranch south of Manhattan.

Pat Koons, 2022 Stockman of the Year, pictured with his family. Courtesy photo



In 1971, Koons went to work for CattleFax as a market analyst and developing grass roots producer support for a fledging entity.

Koons accepted the general manager role at Kearny County Feeders Inc. near Lakin, Kan., in 1972. For the next 34 years, Koons developed natural, NHTC, source and age programs, bred heifer program and auction, and was responsible for pricing options, feed yard operations and customer relations.

When Koons was not busy managing Kearny County Feeders he was serving on the KLA board of directors, Feeder Council chairman and the Beef Empire Days board of directors. As well as serving on the National Livestock and Beef board and the Kansas State Fair Board Foundation.

Supporting K-State, Pat is a member of the LMICs Royal Board and past president. Pat was the lead in raising funds for the construction of the Stanley Stout Center and part of the team that oversaw building this remarkable highly utilized facility.

With his many years of experience in the beef industry he decided in 2008 to move back to the Flint Hills and run his own cow-calf and stocker operation. While continuing to share his experiences of the cattle industry as cattle feeding consultant.

A video of the awards presentation is available at https://youtu.be/3GlTGkEPsRY .