Kopecky joins Seitec Genetics

Seitec Genetics, an independent seed company dedicated to delivering rare and uncompromising value to farmers, is pleased to announce that long-time Nebraska seed professional Brian Kopecky has joined the company’s management team.

Kopecky, who will be based in the Seitec Genetics headquarters in Fremont, Neb., was at the 2025 Husker Harvest Days farm show to meet with farmers and bring his deep seed industry and Nebraska farming expertise to bear to as they plan for a successful 2026 season.

“We are very excited to have someone with Brian’s background and seed industry knowledge join our management team,” said Dennis Bracht, president of Seitec Genetics. “This is another example of our ongoing commitment to making farmers more successful, by providing unmatched expertise and support, along with outstanding seeds and traits backed by more technology, more genetics, better testing and better quality.”

Seitec Genetics is coming off its 18th consecutive year of record sales growth — driven by its farmer-first approach. For next season, farmers can look forward to:

2026 Elite Corn & Soybean Seitec Genetics Product Lines — delivering proven performance and tailored trait packages.

The 2026 Seitec Financing Program — designed to help farmers succeed financially while planting the best genetics available.

The New Vigor Shield Accelerator — a breakthrough planter-box system that combines seed fluency, micronutrients, and live biology. The system features Bio-Capsule Technology that safely delivers multiple biologicals for live deployment at planting, helping get their crop off to the strongest possible start.

Each innovation and service underscores Seitec Genetics’ commitment to making farmers more productive and more profitable. More information about Seitec Genetics products and services is available at http://www.seitec.com .

Angus Foundation awards 2025 Commercial Cattlemen Scholarships to 5 students

The Angus Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship, recognizing five exceptional students who are actively involved in commercial cattle operations and pursuing degrees that will benefit the beef industry. Each recipient will receive a $1,500 scholarship from the Angus Foundation to support their academic journey.



The Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship program was created to support students who use registered Angus genetics in their commercial herds. The scholarship reflects the Angus Foundation’s commitment to investing in the future of the beef industry by empowering young leaders to pursue educational opportunities.



“Receiving this scholarship is a great honor,” said Emma Whitlock of Milan, Mo., 2025 scholarship recipient. “It shows support for young people who want to come back to the farm and invest in their communities. That encouragement means a lot as I work toward my goals.”





2025 Scholarship Recipients:



Will DeBates – Jasper, Minn.



Will DeBates is pursuing an associate of science degree at Fort Scott Community College and plans to transfer to South Dakota State University to study ruminant nutrition. Raised on a first-generation cow-calf operation started by his father, DeBates received his first cow from his grandparents and has since grown his commercial herd to 25 head, along with 10 registered Angus cows and bulls under the name DeBates Cattle Company.



“I’ve always enjoyed working with cattle and being around them — whether it was showing steers and heifers or sorting pairs and feeding cows,” he said. “Receiving this scholarship helps lessen the financial burden and allows me to continue building my herd while furthering my education.”



DeBates is passionate about advocating for agriculture and believes education is key. He incorporates registered Angus genetics into his herd for their mothering ability, foot quality and marbling traits. His long-term goal is to take over his grandparents’ farm and ranch and grow his operation.





Kelsey Howard – O’Neill, Neb.



A senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Howard is majoring in animal science with a focus on food animal production and management. Raised on a small cow/calf operation near O’Neill, she developed a strong work ethic and deep appreciation for the beef industry through hands-on experience with her family’s herd.



“I’ve always loved animals, especially livestock, so it felt natural to pursue a career in animal science,” she said. “This scholarship not only helps me financially, but it also motivates me to keep working hard toward my goals.”



Howard is a Nebraska Beef Industry Scholar and has been active in Block and Bridle, Young Nebraska Cattlemen and Collegiate FFA. Her family has long incorporated registered Angus genetics for their maternal traits, carcass quality and overall traits that align with her goals. Already AI certified, Howard plans to expand her skills in embryo transfer and pursue a career in beef cattle reproduction while continuing to grow her own herd.





Cody Olson – Nowata, Okla.



Olson plans to attend Redlands Community College and later transfer to Oklahoma State University to pursue a degree in animal science. He grew up on his family’s farm in Colorado, where he got his start in agriculture by building his own cattle herd with help from his dad. After moving to Oklahoma, Olson expanded his operation into a larger commercial herd and developed an embryo and AI-driven show cattle program.



“I’ve always enjoyed the cattle business, and I believe going to college will help me build valuable connections and become a better cattleman,” he said. “This scholarship eases the financial burden and allows me to focus on growing my herd and my future.”



Olson’s family chose to incorporate registered Angus genetics for their calving ease, fertility and consistency — traits that have proven valuable in both their commercial and show cattle operations. His long-term goal is to return to the family operation, build his own herd and eventually establish a ranch where he can sell and show registered Angus cattle.





Emma Whitlock – Milan, Mo.



Whitlock is earning her associate of science degree at Illinois Central College and plans to continue her education at Kansas State University, ultimately pursuing a doctor of chiropractic medicine with a specialization in animal chiropractic. Raised on a commercial Angus operation, Whitlock has held leadership roles in FFA, Collegiate Farm Bureau and 4-H.



“Those experiences gave me a strong foundation in both the commercial and show sides of the industry and confirmed that I want to build my future in agriculture,” she said.

Whitlock’s long-term goal is to return to her family’s operation and provide chiropractic care to livestock and her community.





Erin Clouse – Ava, Mo.



Clouse is studying animal science at College of the Ozarks and is a graduate of Ava High School. She has a background in commercial cattle production and is passionate about advancing her knowledge in animal care, nutrition and genetics. Clouse plans to focus on reproduction and contribute to the industry through hands-on work and education.



“My long-term goal is to pursue a career in embryology and stay connected to cattle production through reproductive technologies,” she said. “Receiving this scholarship encourages me to keep working hard because it shows that my efforts are being recognized and supported.”



For more information about the Angus Foundation and its scholarship programs, visit http://www.angus.org/foundation .