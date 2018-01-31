Kopp steps down as Philippine sugar rep, Ryberg to take over

Harry Kopp, the longtime Washington representative of the Philippine sugar industry, has announced he will step down on Feb. 1.

In an email, Kopp noted that he has been associated with the Philippine sugar industry for more than 30 years, first with L.A. Motley and Company and then on his own. "The industry, the people, and the country inspire with their energy and optimism," he said, adding that he "wanted to thank everyone with whom I have worked for teaching me the complexities of this endlessly surprising business."

Paul Ryberg, a principal of the law firm of Ryberg and Smith, LLC, will assume the position.

Ryberg already represents the International Sugar Coalition, which is composed of the sugar industries in Barbados, Belize, the Dominican Republic, Fiji, Guyana, Jamaica, Malawi, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Swaziland, and Zimbabwe. ISTC members export sugar to the United States under the U.S. tariff rate quota on raw sugar.

As the Philippine Sugar Regulatory Administration notes on its website, sugar was produced in the Philippines even before the Spanish discovered the islands in 1521. The sugar industry was established after 1850 during the Spanish colonial period. The Philippines began exporting sugar to the United States in 1796, and the United States has been the main export market for Philippine sugar since the late 19th century.