Krebs Ranch 42nd Annual Bull Sale
TFP Rep: Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 02/17/0022
Location: Gordon, Neb.
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages
14 head of fall bulls $13,357.00
238 head of spring bulls $7,196.00
252 total bulls $7,539.00
Top Bulls:
Lot 17 KR Quality 1219 Sold for $42,00.00 to Thomas Ranch — South Dakota
Lot 1 KR Mojo 0914 Sold for $40,000.00 to Hutchings Cattle Co. — Nevada
Lot 27 KR Quality 1087 Sold for $30,000.00 to Wagonhammer & Bear Mountain — Nebraska
Lot 21 KR Mojo 1345 Sold for $23,000.00 to APS Angus — Kentucky
Lot 26 KR Splash 1227 Sold for $20,000.00 to Chad Wright — Kansas
Lot 32 KR Glide 1497 Sold for $17,500.00 to Gall Angus Farm — Illinois
Lot 38 KR Incredible 1226 Sold for $17,000.00 to Swanson Cattle Co. — Iowa
Lot 34 KR Splash 1008 Sold for $15,000.00 to Bergman Farms — Illinois
Lot 49 KR Storm 1382 Sold $15,000.00 to Cresent Creek Angus — Canada
Comments
Krebs Ranch 42nd Annual Bull Sale was certainly a great day. The day started off with great weather and a bull offering that was deep with quality from end to end.
