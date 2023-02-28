Krebs Ranch 43rd Annual Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Jake St. Amant
- Date of Sale: 02/16/2023
- Location: Gordon, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
- Averages
17 Older Bulls Avg. $9,088
226 Yearling. Bulls Avg. $8,122
243 Total Avg. $8,190
Top Bulls:
Lot 32 KR Big Country 2405 Sired by Kraye Big Country 0179 Sold for $52,000 to Thomas Ranch – Harold, S.D.
Lot 21 KR Patriarch 2072 Sired by Tehama Patriarch F028 Sold for $45,000 to Bush Angus – Britton, S.D., Green Mountain Angus – Ryegate, Mont., Bobcat Angus – Galata, Mont.
Lot 22 KR Doc Ryan 2113 Sireby T/D Doc Ryan 049 Sold for $25,000 to Thomad Ranch – Harold, S.D.
Lot 129 KR Annuity 2515 Sired by Car Don Annuity 114 Sold for $23,000 to Gary and Tauni Bedwell, Seven Mile Ranch – Ore.
Lot 2 KR Quality 1930 Sired KR Quality 8525 Sold for $23,00 to Smith Farms Angus – Okla.
Lot 38 KR Hayday 2357 Sired by Connealy Hayday Sold for $22,500 to Keyes Angus – Brewster, Neb.
Lot 82 KR Hayday 2199 Sired by Connealy Hayday Sold for $20,000 to Thorstenson Angus – Shelby, S.D.
Lot 89 KR Big Country 2157 Sired by Kraye Big Country 0179 Sold for $19,000 to Sandage Angus – Neb.
Lot 31 KR Big Country 2347 Sired by Kraye Big Country 0179 Sold for $16,500 to Nickle Cattle Company – Wyo.
Lot 3 KR Beast Mode 1909 Sired Circle K Beast Mode 7K3 Sold for $16,000 to Robinson Cattle – Okla.
Lot 39 KR Annunity2184 Sired by Car Don Annuity 114 Sold for $13,000 to McClaren Livestock – Kan.
Lot 234 KR Hayday 22 Sired by Connealy Hayday Sold for $13,000 to Smith Angus Farm – Neb.
- Comments
Krebs Ranch 43rd Annual Bull Sale was a sunny day with a great crowd on hand. The Krebs Sale offering was stacked with quality from end to end.