Krebs Ranch in Nebraska donating heifer for 2019 Angus Heifer package

Krebs Ranch of Gordon, Neb., is donating the premier heifer for the 2019 Angus Foundation Heifer package. Every year at the National Western Stock Show, a high-quality heifer is auctioned off to generate funds for youth, education and research for the Angus breed, the mission of the Angus Foundation.

"We are excited to offer KR Queen 8213 as the 2019 Angus Foundation Heifer to help generate funds for Angus youth, education and research efforts," said Jake Scott, marketing and customer relations for Krebs Ranch. "KR Queen 8213 is a maternal sister to Barstow Cash sired by Basin Payweight 1682. KR Queen 8213 is the only heifer born from this elite mating and is the only embryo heifer allowed to leave Krebs Ranch in 2018."

The Angus Foundation Heifer Package will be auctioned on Jan. 16, 2019, during the National Western Angus Bull Sale in Denver.

"We are honored and thankful for the support of Krebs Ranch to donate this year's female for the Angus Foundation Heifer package," said Milford Jenkins, Angus Foundation president. "This one-of-a-kind heifer is truly special, and her sale proceeds will do so much for our Angus youth, education and research efforts, as well as for the genetics of the Angus program that buys her."

The donor dam of KR Queen 8213, Barstow Queen W16, produced the $324,000-valued herd sire, Barstow Cash, whose progeny continue to dominate the Angus breed for calving ease, performance and phenotype. A full brother to KR Queen 8213 has already been chosen to be part of the Krebs Ranch display "In the Yards" at the 2019 National Western Stock Show.

The package also includes: 30 days of free insurance from American Live Stock Insurance Co., Geneva, Ill.; free transportation to the buyer's ranch provided by Lathrop Livestock Transportation, Dundee, Ill.; and advanced reproductive technology package from Trans Ova Genetics and its cloning division, ViaGen, Sioux Center, Iowa.