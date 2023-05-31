KSU alumnus invests in naming the deanship of the College of Agriculture

Gideon

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Eldon Gideon, Topeka, has given a gift to name the deanship in Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture. This is the fourth named deanship at K-State.



Gideon’s gift to name the Eldon Gideon Deanship in the College of Agriculture is transformational for the college and future agriculture students. The funds will empower the dean to take advantage of emerging opportunities and recruit outstanding faculty and students.



“We are deeply appreciative of Mr. Eldon Gideon’s gift and his thoughtfulness in supporting this deanship,” said Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension. “This is an exciting time at the College of Agriculture. We are embarking on an innovative infrastructure program that is at the forefront of K-State’s mission to remain among the nation’s premier next-generation land-grant universities.



“Mr. Gideon’s impactful philanthropic gift will support our mission by enabling the college to reward and retain the world-class faculty that deliver our teaching, research and extension missions,”Minton added.



Gideon graduated from K-State in 1957 with degrees in animal sciences and industry and agronomy. He farmed corn, wheat and soybeans and raised registered Hereford beef cattle on his farm outside of Topeka.



“By naming the dean’s position, I believe this is a great opportunity in aiding and supporting the university in research and experimental work conducted by outstanding faculty and staff,” Gideon said. “Being the breadbasket of the U.S., it’s vital that K-State advances the production of food and fiber for the ever-growing population for generations to come.”

