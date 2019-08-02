Kugler Company announces key management changes

McCOOK, Neb. — After 35 years of dedication to agriculture, innovation in fertilizer production and the Kugler Company, Tom Broz announced his retirement in June of this year. Broz’s sensibility and understanding of liquid fertilizers helped Kugler elevate and establish industry standards regarding the production of high-quality fertilizer. We at Kugler Company wish him all the enjoyment that retirement can offer.

Brian Uerling will be taking over responsibility of project management and day-to-day operations at Kugler’s multiple facilities. Uerling came to Kugler from Kiewit Associates and has been with Kugler for six years. He has deep family roots in southwest Nebraska and is a welcome addition to our management team.

To round out the quality team and continue our quest for superior quality product, David Fielding joined Kugler in 2018. Fielding’s engineering and chemistry background matched up well with our existing quality philosophy and new product development cycle. Fielding is no stranger to the Kugler operation, his father Jae handles the Northern tier U.S. and Canada, all served by the Kugler Rapid City, S.D., plant. In addition to his sales duties, Jae also provides advanced technical support to Kugler product research and production.

Kugler Company was founded in 1924 by Carl Kugler as a small service station in Culbertson, Neb. His primary goal was to always provide the highest level of service to his customers — his friends and neighbors. That philosophy still holds true today as the foundation of our company. Today, Kugler is well established as a regional manufacturer and supplier of quality liquid fertilizer products that are shipped coast-to-coast, as well as internationally.