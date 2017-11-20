Kusant, agronomy major and resident assistant, is October Aggie of the Month

CURTIS, Neb. – Will Kusant of Comstock, Neb., is a leader among Aggies at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

He was named Aggie of the Month for October, 2017, by his peers, NCTA staff and faculty.

Kusant is a second-year student majoring in agronomy, and also serves as an NCTA resident assistant for campus residence halls, said Jennifer McConville, NCTA associate dean.

"We appreciate the leadership and team-building spirit that Will has for creating the fun, collegial atmosphere for student life along with academic success here on campus," McConville said.

The graduate of Ord High School was nominated for the monthly honor by Brad Ramsdale, associate professor of agronomy, coach of the NCTA Crops Judging Team and faculty sponsor for the Collegiate Farm Bureau.

On campus, Kusant serves as president of the student Farm Bureau club, is a member of the award-winning crops judging team, and leads students as a campus ambassador in addition to being an RA.

Recommended Stories For You

"Will is an excellent student and has maximized his learning experience here at NCTA," Ramsdale sadi. "His involvement in Farm Bureau Club and competing in the crops judging competitions is evidence of his desire to broaden his knowledge and experiences in the agricultural field. Most of all, Will is a student with very strong character and integrity."

As Farm Bureau Club president, Kusant will be serving as one of two collegiate voting delegates at the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation's annual conference in December.

Ramsdale notes that Kusant has been on the NCTA crops team for the past three semesters and was a member of the champion team in precision agriculture at a national contest last April.

Kusant said he hopes to become a certified crop consultant after graduating with his associate degree next May.

Aggie of the Month honorees receive a certificate from NCTA Dean Ron Rosati.