TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 03/11/2022

Location: At the Ranch-Absarokee, Montana

Auctioneer: Justin Stout

Mike Walen at the L Bar W 'The Pinnacle of Hereford Genetics' 6th Annual Production Sale.



Averages

57 Bull Averaged $5262

10 Registered Open Heifer Calves Averaged $2460

3 Registered First Calf Heifer Pairs Averaged $4167

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 1001 at $42,000, LW 901 DOMINO 1001 J, DOB 12/30/20, LW 6128 DOMINO 901G ET x CL 1 DOMINETTE 7209E, Sold to Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch- Ree Heights, South Dakota

Lot 1103 at $25,000, LW 7131 DOMINO 1103JET, DOB 2/11/21, CL 1 DOMINO 7131E 1ET x LW 3006 MISS ADVANCE 720E ET, Sold to Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch,- Ree Heights, South Dakota

Lot 0202 at $12,500, LW 4126 ADVANCE 0202H ET, DOB 9/1/20, HH ADVANCE 4126B x CL 1 DOMINETTE 958W 1ET, Sold to Brymer Ranch Herefords- Caldwell,Texas

Lot 1026 at $10,000, LW 6128 DOMINO 1026J ET, DOB 1/1/21, CL 1 DOMINO 6128D 1ET x HH MISS ADVANCE 1005Y ET, Sold to Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch- Ree Heights, South Dakota

Lot 1007 at $9,000, LW 8138 DOMINO 1007J ET, DOB 1/5/21, CL 1 DOMINO 8138F 1ET x CL 1 DOMINETTE 160Y 1ET, Sold to Harper Herefords- Roundup, Montana

Comments

Great day for the crew at L-W Cattle Co. at the 6th Annual Production Sale held March 11, 2022, at the Ranch outside of Absarokee, Mont. A large crowd of both repeat buyers and new faces was on hand for the powerful offering of Hereford Cattle. Congratulations on a great sale!