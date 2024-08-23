La Nina conditions not a sure thing for late autumn

This graphic shows how drought has already moved into much of Kansas, western Nebraska Panhandle, parts of Colorado including the northeast and northwest and other areas and a chunk of Wyoming.

Drought

La Niña is still expected to arrive, but later than previously expected, and not an absolute guarantee. In the latest Climate Prediction Center’s Autumn Outlook, issued Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 for September to November, chances are leaning toward warmer-than-normal conditions, especially in Colorado, Wyoming, and western sections of Kansas and Nebraska due to a stout ridge of high pressure that’s clinging tightly to the region.

“Given atmospheric developments in recent weeks and the reinforcing influence expected from La Niña, there is great concern about autumn drought expansion or intensification across the central and southern Great Plains, from Nebraska southward,” said Brad Rippey, USDA Meteorologist, Office of the Chief Economist-World Agricultural Outlook Board in Washington, D.C.

It will take time for the atmosphere to reflect the La Nina and begin to impact the jet stream and then North America. There’s also a hint of potentially lower confidence, regarding if La Nina does develop.

“If La Nina does become established, I expect November through spring to show signs of La Nina across North America. That pattern in the U.S. favors wetter conditions during the winter from northern Colorado to the Canadian Rockies and the potential for cooler than normal temperatures as well. Conversely, southern Colorado into Kansas and southward tend to be warmer than normal and drier during the winter into early spring months,” said Doug Kluck, Central Region Climate Services director with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Center for Environmental Information based in Kansas City, Mo.

“The ‘fly in the ointment’ is that if this turns out to be a relatively weak La Nina or even neutral (not fully shifting into La Nina) the variability of impacts is very large and much of what I indicated about goes out the window,” Kluck added. Climate change does have a final say, Kluck noted. Trend would indicate warmer than normal temperatures in any case. Precipitation trends are much harder to codify.

Precipitation

COLORADO

The most recent Climate Prediction Center seasonal outlook, valid for the September-October-November period, indicates a strong likelihood for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation for Colorado.

“The latest seasonal drought outlook indicates that drought development will likely occur over the eastern Plains of Colorado and will persist in areas of north-central Colorado that are currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions,” said Justin Louen, service hydrologist, National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colo.

As far as the snowpack is concerned, we will probably start out behind, until we get into Dec-Jan-Feb and La Nina has a stronger signal for wetter conditions over the mountains.

“Until then, we will be dependent on the (climate patterns) teleconnections with their lower predictability. With the development of La Nina, the eastern Colorado Plains and especially central Kansas into eastern Nebraska look to have a dry signal based on past events,” Mozley said.

WYOMING

For autumn, Wyoming farmers and ranchers are expecting continued chances of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation in the southwest half of the state, although the confidence goes down the further one gets to the northeast.

Precipitation is less certain with a fair amount of the northern part of the state with equal chances of being above or below normal. The southern two-thirds lean toward drier than normal conditions.

We are currently El Niño/Southern Oscillation or ENSO-neutral which means no El Nino and no La Nina, yet. We have been neutral since the April to June time period. Current probabilities are a 66% chance of La Nina becoming present during the September to November time-frame and persisting through winter.

“If La Nina does develop, as expected, I would expect above normal temperatures heading into the fall, perhaps giving way to below normal temperatures in the December to February; and the January to March time-frame; depending upon positioning of the high pressure system in the Pacific. Precipitation is less certain,” said Tony Bergantino, director of the Wyoming State Climate Office and Wyoming Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) state coordinator-Wyoming Mesonet director.

Wyoming is in a boundary region making it more susceptible to where the polar jet flows, which influences the colder air coming in and how far east the Pacific jet brings the moisture into the Pacific Northwest, Bergantino said.

Temperature

KANSAS

Kansas received some very timely moisture by mid-August that was beneficial for crops. Combined with cooler temperatures and periods of clouds, this was a welcome relief to hot/dry conditions that ended July and started August.

Unfortunately, drought had expanded over those few weeks beforehand. Even with recent moisture, 50% of the state resides in D1 or worse drought conditions.

The new outlooks favor warmer and drier than normal conditions into September and persisting into the fall. Similar conditions are favored for the three month September through November time-frame.

La Nina is still favored to develop by the October to December time period, however, the likelihood has decreased some.

“The greatest concern is the (climate driver;) the negative Pacific Decadal Oscillation that continues. Even if La Nina doesn’t develop and/or remains weak, the PDO will likely be the dominant driver into the winter. With favored dry northwest flow in these regimes, they result in La Nina impacts regardless of what ENSO actually does. Therefore, drought concerns are high going into the fall,” said Christopher ‘Chip’ Redmond, assistant meteorologist and Kansas State University Weather Data Library/Mesonet manager.

Most of the summer precipitation has significantly eased surface and sub-surface water concerns, and any drought impacts will likely be crop related into the end of 2024. This will reduce concerns for public water supply and livestock water availability, Redmond said.

NEBRASKA

With drought already present in the western Nebraska Panhandle, which got worse in July, several counties in the northwestern Panhandle now are in severe drought (D2) status. In recent weeks, drought has also entered southeastern Nebraska, and between Norfolk and O’Neill in northeastern Nebraska.

“The biggest concern as we head into fall is drought expands from the Central Plains to the north and northeast, which would put portions of eastern Nebraska at risk of going into the winter in drought for a fifth consecutive year. Indeed, the CPC has put much of central and eastern Nebraska in the risk for drought development in their latest drought outlook,” said Eric Hunt, Ph.D. Agricultural Meteorology and Climate Resilience Extension educator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The latest CPC fall outlook calls for below average precipitation and above average temperatures for the entire state of Nebraska and a large portion of the central U.S.

“The CPC drought outlooks aren’t always spot on (sometimes they are just flat out wrong) but there are reasons to take the outlook seriously. First, there has been a rapid decline in soil moisture across the region since early July. Another is the transition from neutral conditions to La Nina over the next month or so, which can lead to warmer and drier conditions across this region during the fall season. Thus, the increased risk for drought development,” Hunt said.

In hopeful news, there is always a chance that in a fall where precipitation is infrequent that one to two big storm systems traverse the region and bring significant precipitation.

“This would certainly limit the risk of significant degradation this fall,” Hunt said, adding, “The good news is that a couple of good rains later in the fall are more likely to come in the form that infiltrate more effectively and recharge more of the profile because vegetation water demand is much less.”