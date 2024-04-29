Labor Department issues final H-2A worker rule

The Labor Department today announced that its final rule titled “Improving Protections for Workers in Temporary Agricultural Employment in the United States” will be published in the Federal Register on Monday.

The rule applies to the thousands of H-2A visa holders who come to the United States to work on farms.

The Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, Inc (CDM) said it “welcomes this victory and applauds DOL’s efforts to strengthen protections for migrant agricultural workers.”

“The final rule includes worker protections that migrant workers, CDM, and allied workers’ rights organizations have long fought for. Key wins include protections against retaliation, increased protection from termination without just cause, the right for workers to have guests in their housing, enhanced recruitment transparency, and protections against trafficking, such as prohibiting employers from withholding workers’ passports and visas to limit their mobility”

CDM also celebrates the provisions guaranteeing access to seat belts and safe transportation.

“For too long, large agricultural corporations have exploited gaps in worker protections to harm migrant workers,” said Rachel Micah-Jones, founder and executive director of CDM.

“DOL’s final rule provides needed worker protections and reflects workers’ voices, experiences, and courageous advocacy. This rule will go a long way toward ensuring workers’ rights to health, safety, collective action and justice. CDM celebrates this victory for migrant workers and organizations like ours who have advocated for these changes to the deeply flawed H-2A program for decades,” said Micah-Jones.

The United Farm Workers and the UFW Foundation said the rule creates “fresh safeguards for both domestic U.S. and H-2A farm workers, addressing longstanding abuses in the program and holding accountable employers who use it to mistreat farm workers.”