Labor dispute shuts down Canadian Pacific Railway

A labor dispute has shut down operations at Canadian Pacific Railway, the second largest Canadian railroad after Canadian National Railway, the Soy Transportation Coalition said today, March, 21, in a note to its members.

“The shutdown began yesterday, but talks are continuing with federal mediators at the table,” Mike Steenhoek, the executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, said in the note.

“The negotiations are between Canadian Pacific and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference over higher pension caps and increased wages and benefits. Canadian Pacific notified the union this past Wednesday, March 16 that it would lock out employees on Sunday, March 20, unless a breakthrough in talks would occur,” he said.

“On yesterday, Canadian Pacific announced the lockout with the union responding by announcing a strike. The union represents 3,000 engineers, conductors and yard workers in the Canadian Pacific network.”

Steenhoek noted that last year, Canadian Pacific reported transporting 428,568 carloads of grain and 151,789 carloads of potash, much of which originates from or is delivered to the 175 U.S. grain elevators served by the railroad.

“It is never a good time to have a stoppage at one of U.S. agriculture’s key rail service providers, but it is particularly inopportune given the global supply chain challenges that continue to plague the global economy,” Steenhoek said.

“The current war in Ukraine is placing additional pressure on delivering U.S. agricultural production and inputs, particularly fertilizer. A shutdown in operations at Canadian Pacific will certainly compound that stress. We encourage both parties to continue negotiations and arrive at an agreement that will result in a quick resumption of service.”