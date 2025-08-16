Ladies rise to top at Caldwell Night Rodeo on Friday night

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Jackie Crawford of Stephenville, Texas, tied the arena record in the breakaway roping at the Caldwell Night Rodeo on Friday night stopping the clock in 2.2 seconds. Crawford won the first round of competition and will be vying for the championship here on Saturday night. Caldwell Night Rodeo by Ty Stockton

Crawford

CALDWELL, Idaho — The D&B Supply Arena at the Caldwell Night Rodeo was on fire during the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association events on Friday night.

It started with the women’s breakaway roping, the fourth event of the rodeo. After the first two competitors went out with a no-time, Madalyn Richards from Hereford, Texas, then stopped the clock in 2.4 seconds.

The next woman to ride in the box was many-time world champion Jackie Crawford from Stephenville, Texas. Crawford not only beat, Richards, she tied the arena record at 2.2 seconds. That record was originally set in 2022 by Taylor Munsell.

Crawford is 30th in the world standings. The top 15 qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping in Las Vegas in December. She still has a chance to do that and a win here would certainly help set her on that path. Regardless, the success she is having here will help her to qualify for the winter building rodeos and set up here 2026 season.

Another woman who is outside the top 15 in the world standings is Bryanna Haluptzok from Ardmore, Okla. Haluptzok grew up in Minnesota and started riding horses in youth organizations. The barrel racing bug bit her at 16 and she started taking lessons. As that became her focus, she moved to Oklahoma where she had more opportunities and now she is traveling across the country to compete at rodeos.

That travel paid off at Caldwell where she and her great horse “Flash” Cat Mai Flash stopped the clock here in 16.88 seconds. While it wasn’t fast enough to win the first round, it was good enough for a second-place finish. Haluptzok and Flash earned $3,606 for their effort and will be running here again on Saturday night in hopes of earning a championship.

The final performance of the Caldwell Night Rodeo will be Saturday, Aug. 16 starting at 8 p.m., where champions will be crowned.

The following are unofficial results from the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Fourth Performance —



Bareback Riding: 1, Cooper Filipek, Rapid City, S.D., 83 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Butterscotch. 2, Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, Wyo., 82.5. 3, Tucker Carriscato, Saratoga, Wyo., 80.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 4.6 seconds. 2, Colin Wolfe, Wenatchee, Wash., 6.4. 3, Connor McKell, Springville, Utah, 8.2. 4, Hazen Smith, Malad City, Idaho, 8.7.

Team Roping: 1, Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, Texas, and Blaine Vick, Breckenridge, Texas, 4.6 seconds. 2, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, 5.0. 3, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 9.7C. 4, Mason Appleton, Chelsea, Okla., and Rance Doyal, Kenefic, Okla., 14.1.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas, 2.2 seconds. 2, Madalyn Richards, Hereford, Texas, 2.4. 3, (tie) Haely Sage, Beaver, Utah, and Josie Goodrich, Stanfield, Ore., 2.8 seconds each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Cash Wilson, Wall, S.D., 84 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Dirty Work. 2, Jace Angus, Fallon, Nev., 81.5. 3, Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 80.5. 4, Tom Webster, Coondiwindi, Queensland, 79.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, 9.0. 2, Gator Goodrich, Stanfield, Ore., 10.6. 3, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 11.8. 4, Colton Suther, Palo Cedro, Calif., 19.9.

Barrel Racing: 1, BryAnna Haluptzok, Ardmore, Okla., 16.88 seconds. 2, Tricia Aldridge, Sanger, Texas, 16.93. 3, Jamie Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 17.48. 4, Jeannette Etchebarne, Newberg, Ore., 17.49.

Bull Riding: (one ride) Riley Barg, Lewisville, Idaho, 85.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s 54H.

Round winners and Championship Finals qualifiers –

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Mason Yancy, Emmitt, Idaho., on Burch Rodeo’s Wild Child and Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, on Northcott & Yule Rodeo’s Mentally Chill, 87 points and $3,821 each. 3, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La., 85.5, $2,451. 4, (tie) Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, and Bodee Lammers, Tolar, Texas, 85 and $1,298 each. 6, (tie) Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, and Andy Gingerich, Aberdeen, S.D., 83.5, $649. 8, (tie) Cooper Filipek, Rapid City, S.D., and Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 83, $216. 10, (tie) Weston Timberman, Columbus, Mont., and Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, Wyo., 82.5. 12, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 82.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Denell Henderson, Huntsville, Texas, 3.9 seconds, $3,075. 2, Holden Myers, Van, Texas, 4.0, ,$2,713. 3, Kyle Irwin, Westville, Fla., 4.1, $2,351. 4, Bridger Anderon, Carrington, N.D., 4.2, $1,990. 5, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont.; Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas; and Landris White, Angleton, Texas; 4.3 and $1,628 each. 8, (tie) Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 4.5, $1,176. 10, (tie) Jesse Brown, Baker, Ore., and J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 4.6, $362.

Team Roping: 1, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.D., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 3.9 seconds. 2, Devon Johnson, Red Oak, Texas, and Zane Pratt, Congress, Ariz., 4.3. 3, (tie) Dawson and Dillon Graham, Wainwright, Alberta; and Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta, and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont.; 4.4 each.5, Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, Texas, and Blaine Vick, Breckenridge, Texas, 4.6. 6, (tie) Cole Eiguren, Fruitland, Idaho, and Breck Ward, Jerome, Idaho; and Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nunes Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 4.7. 8, Cyle Denison, Iowa, La., and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn., 4.8. 9, Tee McLeod, Waldeck, Saskatchewan, and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 4.9. 10, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas; Travis Whitlow, San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Tyler Whitlow, Kimberly, Idaho; and Jr. Dees, Orange, Texas, and Coleby Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 5.0.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas, 2.2 seconds, $3,352. 2, Madalyn Richards, Hereford, Texas, 2.4, $2,849. 3, Beau Peterson, Council Grove, Kan., 2.6, $2,347. 4, (tie) Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, and Joey Williams, Volberg, Mont., 2.7 and $1,844 each. 6, Aubryn Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, and Haley Sage, Beaver, Utah, 2.8, $1,006. 8. (tie) Josie Conner, Iowa, La.; Kinley Brennise, Craig, Colo.; and Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D.; 2.9, $587.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 87 points on Outlaw Buckers’ OLS Tubs Magic Carpet, $4270. 2, (tie) Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah and Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La.., 86 and $2,846 each. 4, Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, 84.5, $1,566. 5, (tie) Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev.; Cash Wilson, Wall, S.D.; and Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah; 84, $759. 8, (tie) Coleman Schallbetter, Gunnison, Colo., and Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 83.5, $213. 9, (tie) Leon Fountain, Corona, N.M.; Layton Green, Millarville, Alberta; and Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont.; 83.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 8.1 seconds, $3,337. 2, (tie) Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas; Hagen Houck, Henrietta, Texas; and Hayden Ford, Whitehouse, Texas; 8.6 and $2,552 each. 6, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 8.7, $1,963. 6, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.8, $1,767. 7, Preston Pederson, Hermiston, Ore., 8.9, $1,571. 8, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, 9.0, $1,374. 9, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 9.1, $1,178.. 10, (tie) Tom Crouse, Gallatin, Mo., and Brey Yore, Rupert, Idaho, 9.2, $393. 12, Justin Parke, Gooding, Idaho, 9.3.

Barrel Racing: 1, Anita Ellis, Blackfoot, Idaho, 16.83 seconds, $4,507. 2, BryAnna Haluptzok, Ardmore, Okla., 16.88, $3,606. 3, Trisha Aldridge, Sanger, Texas, 16.93, $2,930. 4, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.94, $2,254. 5, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 16.96, $1,803. 6, (tie) Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, Mont., and Makenna Shook, Needville, Texas, 17.01, $1,239. 8, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, and Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, 17.02, $958. 10, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.06, $789. 11, Katelynn Scott, Odessa, Texas, 17.07, $676. 12, Ryann Pedone, Decatur, Texas, 17.08, $563.

Bull Riding: (leaders) 1, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 92.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Peanut. 2, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 88. 3, Jace Trosclair, Chauvin, La., 86. 4, Riley Barg, Lewisville, Idaho, 85.5. 5, Bryce Jensen, Huntsville, Texas, 76.