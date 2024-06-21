Lakamp wins BIF’s Shark Tank competition

The Beef Improvement Federation hosted its first “Shark Tank” competition June 11 during the group’s Annual Research Symposium and Convention in Knoxville, Tenn. The competition, sponsored by the Beef Research Fund, was developed with the goal of increasing student involvement in the annual meeting.

Drew Lakamp, University of Nebraska, took home the top prize of $3,000, with Kansas State University graduate students Dani Stock and Will Shafer placing second and third, receiving $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.

The competition featured two phases: a written proposal and invited oral presentation. The proposal had to contain an idea in one of the following areas: novel ways to use existing data for new trait development, novel applications of technology for phenotype collection or an application of artificial intelligence in animal breeding.

Finalists were awarded a $750 travel stipend to attend the symposium and present their ideas in a short public presentation. Each presentation was followed by a question-and-answer period with a panel of judges, who evaluated the proposals and selected the winner.

The Beef Improvement Federation presented Joe Mushrush of Strong City, Kan., a BIF Continuing Service Award June 11 during the group’s annual research symposium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Continuing Service Award winners have made major contributions to the BIF organization. This includes serving on the board of directors, speaking at BIF conventions, working on BIF guidelines and other behind-the-scenes activities. As BIF is a volunteer organization, it is this contribution of time and passion for the beef cattle industry that moves BIF forward.

Mushrush Red Angus was awarded BIF Seedstock Producer of the Year in 2011. Receiving the award propelled his involvement in BIF. He was elected to the BIF board in 2014 and served as president in 2020-21.

Mushrush graduated from Kansas State University and now owns and operates Mushrush Ranches, an 800-head registered Red Angus operation, along with his family. Mushrush Ranches has placed an emphasis on data collection and utilizes an extensive artificial insemination program. They are committed to total herd reporting and submit data to the Red Angus Association of America. They sell 250 bulls and 600 commercial heifers each year and strive to provide their customers with as much data as possible.

Mushrush has served in various positions across the country, from local positions such as the Kansas Livestock Association county chair to serving as president of RAAA and BIF. He is known to put the same level of commitment into each task and always strives to do what is best for the beef industry as a whole.

The Beef Improvement Federation presented Scarlett Hagins Madinger the BIF Ambassador Award June 11 during the group’s annual symposium in Knoxville, Tenn. This award is presented annually by BIF to a team or member of the media for his or her efforts in spreading the BIF message and its principles to a larger audience.

Madinger, of Topeka, Kan., has an enthusiastic passion for the beef industry and has dedicated her career to fostering beef improvement through her role with the Kansas Livestock Association for the past 23 years. She has built a distinguished communications career at KLA starting as communications program manager to now serving as vice president of communications and editor of the Kansas Stockman magazine and KLA News & Market Report. She also coordinates member and public communications on all KLA and livestock industry matters. Throughout her career she has ensured breed improvement- and genetics-centered articles are printed in the Stockman, authoring many BIF-focused stories through the years.

Madinger has a long history of attending the BIF Symposium and serves as KLA’s liaison with BIF, coordinating KLA’s annual nominations for the Seedstock and Commercial Producer of the Year awards. She attended her first BIF in Billings, Mont., in 2005 and has not missed many since. This is her 16th Symposium.

Approximately 500 beef producers, academia and industry representatives attended the organization’s 56th Annual Research Symposium and Convention in Knoxville. BIF’s mission is to help improve the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.

For more information about this year’s symposium, including additional award winners and coverage of meeting and tours, visit BIFSymposium.com.