Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers Association and Nebraska Extension are holding a Lambing and Kidding Conference in Curtis, Neb., at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Livestock Training Center on March 16, 2024. We will be touring Dan Stelik’s lambing facility and others. The program will start with registration at 9 a.m. followed by a lambing facility tour. The following programs will be after the tour at the NCTA livestock Teaching Facility:

Llama care/management by David Baltzell, DVM.

Lamb meal and all the fixings

Abbey Darheim with Abbey D. Photography demonstrating how to take award winning photographs.

Kelly Bruns former South Dakota State University livestock judging coach and director of the West Central Research Education & Extension Center, quality goat and lamb evaluation.

Randy Saner Extension livestock educator discussing famacha training and a parasite management plan.

Rob Zelinsky with Hubbard Feeds will discuss feeder lamb nutrition.

To register contact Randy Saner at randy.saner@unl.edu or call (308) 532-2683. The cost to attend is $20 for a Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers member and 4-H/FFA members or $30 for a non-association member.

Extension programs are open to all.