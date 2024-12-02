Land management and leasing workshops scheduled for December

Attend one of two Nebraska Extension workshops to learn more about evaluating current trends in land values and cash rents, lease provisions and legal considerations. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Workshops

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension is hosting two informative workshops for farm and ranch landowners, landlords and tenants. The workshops are designed to provide valuable insights into the latest trends in farm and ranch real estate and best practices for land management and leasing.

The workshop, titled “Big Questions and Innovative Solutions in Land Management,” will be held on the following dates:

Dec. 4 in Alliance from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the office of Nebraska Extension in Box Butte County, 415 Black Hills Ave. To register, call the Nebraska Extension in Box Butte County at (308) 762-5616.

Dec. 5 in Sidney from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the South Platte NRD office, 551 Parkland Drive. To register, call the Nebraska Extension in Cheyenne County at (308) 254-4455.

The workshop will cover topics related to Nebraska’s land industry for farms and ranches. Those include evaluating current trends in land values and cash rents, lease provisions and legal considerations, proper communication strategies and considerations for successful land transitions. Workshop participants will also be able to find answers to common farmland leasing and land ownership questions.

The program is free to attend. Registration is required. Farmers National Company will provide refreshments.

More information is available on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu/land25 .

This material is based upon work supported by USDA/NIFA under Award Number 2023-70027-40444.