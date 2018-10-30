Land O’Lakes PAC ends contributions to King

Land O'Lakes, the giant Minnesota-based dairy cooperative, announced Tuesday that its political action committee will no longer make financial contributions to Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, after a gun-fueled massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue brought new attention to King's incendiary comments about race and his association with white nationalism.

"The Land O'Lakes, Inc. PAC has traditionally contributed to lawmakers of both parties that represent the communities where our members and employees live and work and are also on committees that oversee policies that directly impact our farmer owners," the company said in a news release.

"We take our civic responsibility seriously, want our contributions to be a positive force for good and also seek to ensure that recipients of our contributions uphold our company's values.

"On that basis, we have determined that our PAC will no longer support Rep. Steve King moving forward."

The Land O'Lakes decision was first reported by Bloomberg, which wrote a detailed account of his race.

Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee today criticized King's comments and a spokesman said the committee will not be making any last minute expenditures on King's behalf, Roll Call reported.