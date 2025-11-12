Landlord/tenant cash rent workshops to cover leasing, financial strategies and farm transition

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension will present a series of landlord/tenant cash rent workshops for landowners and operators at locations across the state beginning in December.

The meeting, titled “Financial Strategies for Effective Agricultural Land Leasing and Management” will cover current Nebraska cash rental rates and land values, best practices for agricultural leases, and other contract considerations. The meeting will also include financial considerations for farm succession and transition and offer an opportunity for those in attendance to have their leasing questions answered.

Nebraska Extension agricultural economists with the Center for Agricultural Profitability will lead the meetings, which are free to attend. Registration is requested by calling the host Extension office prior to the meeting.

SCHEDULE

Dec. 4, 2025, in Seward, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at the office of Nebraska Extension in Seward County, 322 S. 14 th St. Lunch included, sponsored by Farmers National Company. Register by Dec. 3 by calling Nebraska Extension in Seward County at (402) 643-2981.



St. Lunch included, sponsored by Farmers National Company. Register by Dec. 3 by calling Nebraska Extension in Seward County at (402) 643-2981. Dec. 9, 2025, in Auburn, 1-4 p.m., at the office of Nebraska Extension in Nemaha County, 1824 N St., Suite 105. Refreshments included, sponsored by Farmers National Company. Register by Dec. 8 by calling Nebraska Extension in Nemaha County at (402) 274-4755.



Dec. 11, 2025, in Scottsbluff, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center, 4502 Ave. I. Dinner included, sponsored by Platte Valley Companies. Register by Dec. 9 by calling the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center at (308) 632-1230.



Dec. 12, 2025, in Bridgeport, 9 a.m.-noon at the Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 N. Main St. Refreshments included, sponsored by Platte Valley Companies. Register by Dec. 10 by calling Nebraska Extension in Morrill County at (308) 262-1022.



Dec. 16, 2025, in Mead, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center, 1071 County Road G. Lunch included, sponsored by Farmers National Company. Register by Dec. 15 by calling Nebraska Extension in Saunders County at (402) 624-8030.



Dec. 18, 2025, in Ord, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at the office of Nebraska Extension in Valley County, 801 S St. Lunch included, sponsored by Farmers National Company. Register by Dec. 17 by calling Nebraska Extension in Valley County at (308) 728-5071.

Additional meetings will be added here as they are scheduled.

This work is supported by the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center, project award no. 2024-70027-42470, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.