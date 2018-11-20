Landlord-tenant farmland rent meeting

Those interested in learning about current trends in cash rental rates, lease provisions, and crop and grazing land considerations should make plans to attend this upcoming land management meeting. The workshop is based on the topic, "Managing Agricultural Land for the 21st Century," Learn management strategies for your land by attending this seminar at the Mid-Plains Community College meeting Room at 512 East B St. South, Ogallala NE 69153. The meeting will be held on Dec. 13, 2018, with registration starting at 9:15 a.m., program starting at 9:30 a.m., and ending by 3 p.m.

Participants can use this seminar to learn about: What does an equitable rental rate look like for my land? How do I manage a farmland lease? What should I expect for communications between the landlord and tenant? What does a soil test tell me? I hear about organic or natural production; how does that vary from what my farmer is currently doing? If corn or soybeans are not making money, should something else be raised on my land? What are key pasture leasing considerations including stocking rates? Who is responsible for cedar tree removal from grazing land?

"Our teaching team is contacted monthly by landlords and tenants across Nebraska wanting to know more about current land management considerations for their land," said Allan Vyhnalek, Extension educator and event speaker. "This event will not only cover current trends in land leases, but also address considerations for crop production and grazing land," Vyhnalek said. This workshop is designed to provide up to date information for both the landlords and tenants involved in land leases.

The program is free and open to the public for those interested in attending. To ensure enough handouts please register by calling the Keith-Arthur County Extension Office at (308) 284-6051 for the Ogallala meeting. Adams Bank & Trust is sponsoring lunch.

The program is being provided by Allan Vyhnalek, Aaron Nygren, Erin Laborie, Ben Beckman and Jim Jansen, from Nebraska Extension. They provide the farm land management and agronomy, and beef production education in Nebraska. For more information or assistance, please contact Allan Vyhnalek, Extension educator, farm succession, at (402) 472-1771 or e-mail avyhnalek2@unl.edu, or contact Jim Jansen, Extension economist for eastern Nebraska at (402) 261-7572 or e-mail jjansen4@unl.edu.